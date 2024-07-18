Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg Hosts Annual Senior Forum

Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg held her second annual Senior Forum at Cortlandt Town Hall on Wednesday. Titled “Sustaining Our Seniors: Aging in Place,” the program included a variety of information and resources intended to help seniors live longer, healthier lives in an affordable way.

“I am working to build healthy communities in every sense of the word – environmentally, economically, physically and mentally, all through the lens of equity. Today’s event is closely aligned to that mission,” said Levenberg in her opening remarks.

Cortlandt Town Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker was in attendance and gave remarks at the start of the program, as host. The program featured a breakfast sponsored by New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and a quick hospital update from Dr. William J. Higgins, Vice President and Regional Executive Medical Director of the New York-Presbyterian Medical Group. Kathryn Martin, Assistant Attorney General from the Westchester Regional Office of State Attorney General Letitia James, addressed common new scams and ways seniors can protect themselves. Joe Orlando, Regional Representative from the Office of State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, gave an update on the state pension system and educated the group on how to get access to any unclaimed funds they might have.

Local seniors Cora Silvestri and Judith Shangold, co-founders of the Old Traditions, New Beginnings project, shared more information about their initiative, which invites seniors to share their wisdom and stories. Silvestri also performed a poem submitted by one of the forum’s attendees, as well as an original song of hers that will become part of the project.

The heart of the program was an affordability panel featuring Tracey Butler and Maria Jimenez of Westchester Residential Opportunities (WRO) along with Ian Donaldson from the Public Utility Law Project. Butler and Jimenez discussed WRO’s senior housing assistance and home repair programs, and Donaldson provided information on affordable access to utilities such as electricity, gas, and water service.

The program ended with a presentation by Barbara Ward from AAA Northeast titled “The Older and Wiser Driver,” sharing safe driving strategies that can be used to compensate for some of the vision, cognitive & physical changes that are present with aging. Levenberg’s office also held a free raffle, and two lucky seniors went home with large gift baskets provided by New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

“I took off work for this event, and it did not disappoint,” said Croton resident Tom Glauber. “A highlight for me was Cora singing and accompanying herself on ukulele. Thanks to all the staff, panelists, and speakers. The information was interesting, relevant, and well presented.”