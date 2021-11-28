ArtsWestchester Says ‘Thanks a Million!’ to Legislators

ArtsWestchester saluted members of the Westchester County and Rockland County delegations of the New York State legislature at its ReStart the Arts gala on Nov. 20 at The Opus, Westchester. The legislators helped to secure a $1 million allocation in the state budget to help ArtsWestchester restart the arts after the creative sector was devastated by the pandemic. (From left) Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti, State Senator Shelley Mayer, Assemblyman Steve Otis, Assemblyman James G. Pretlow, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assemblywoman Sandra R. Galef, State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, Assemblyman Chris Burdick, Assemblywoman Amy Paulin and State Senator Pete Harckham were presented with a framed print by artist Alfredo Ponce. Photo > Leslye Smith