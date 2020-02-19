ArtsWestchester Announces Seven Notable Honorees to Receive 2020 Arts Awards 

Tarrytown Musician and Ossining Library among the honorees

ArtsWestchester today announced seven individuals and organizations who will be honored at its annual Arts Awards Luncheon on April 7, 2020.

Spanning a range of disciplines, the honorees are: Pablo Mayor of Tarrytown; the Romita Family of Pelham; Blue Door Art Center of Yonkers; The City of New Rochelle; the Ossining Public Library; A-Chord with Kids of Rye and Port Chester and Arnold Kastenbaum of Mamaroneck.

Leaders from the county’s civic, arts, and business communities will gather to celebrate the stellar accomplishments of these honorees during ArtsWestchester’s Annual Arts Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, April 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, NY.

“The arts are very much alive and vibrant in Westchester thanks to the talent and dedication of area artists and arts organizations with invaluable support from our arts patrons. ArtsWestchester celebrates the vision and commitment of the brightest stars in Westchester’s cultural community at its Arts Award Luncheon annually,” explains Janet T. Langsam, ArtsWestchester CEO. She continues, “I congratulate our 2020 Arts Award honorees for their vital work in the arts and for their cultural leadership. They are part of the creative heart and soul that makes Westchester such a great place to live and work.”

The 2020 Arts Award recipients are:

Artist Award Honoree:

Pablo Mayor: An acclaimed jazz musician from Tarrytown shares his passion for modern Colombian music and dance with the world.

Emily & Eugene Grant Arts Patron Award Honoree:

The Romita Family: A family’s leadership and dedication fuels the cultural life of the Pelham community.

Arts Organization Award Honoree:

Blue Door Art Center: A vibrant arts organization enlivens the cultural life of Yonkers.

Community Award Honoree:

The City of New Rochelle: This historic city makes arts and culture central to its revitalization efforts.

Sophia Abeles Education Award Honoree:

Ossining Public Library: This library brings a diverse range of arts programming to Northern Westchester.

Education Award :

A-Chord With Kids: A group of youth volunteers provides music education and mentorship to their peers. Founded in 2012 by students at Rye Country Day School, A-Chord With Kids provides music education to students who are members of the Carver Center in Port Chester.

Lawrence Salley Photography Award :

Arnold Kastenbaum: A talented photographer from Mamaroneck plays with light to transform ordinary objects.

For more information or Arts Award Luncheon tickets please visit: artsw.org/artsaward2020 or contact Ann Fabrizio at afabrizio@artswestchester.org or 914-428-4220 ext. 326.