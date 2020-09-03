American Cancer Society Announces Real Kids Wear Pink Campaign

Recruitment Going On Now for Children and Teens in Hudson Valley

Students from across the Hudson Valley are taking a stand against breast cancer in new ways this year and participating in “Real Kids Wear Pink” — the American Cancer Society’s campaign for kids and teens to show support and involvement in the breast cancer issue.

Traditionally during the month of October some schools would host breast cancer awareness events during class or sporting activities, encouraging students to take action in the fight against breast cancer through a variety of awareness and fundraising efforts. With school schedules impacted due to Covid-19, the American Cancer Society is inviting students to support the Real Kids Wear Pink campaign in new ways, carrying an important health message, raising funds, while gaining volunteer service hours.

The campaign is easy and flexible enough for students to decide what they want to do – from a bake sale, bowling event, frozen yogurt sale, flocking yards, virtual dance party, selling pink bracelets, wall of hope to a ‘Pink Out’ event where people are encouraged to wear something pink to a fundraiser to support breast cancer research and patient programs.

“In addition to wearing pink and raising awareness about the breast cancer issue, these kids will be raising funds to help the American Cancer Society save more lives from breast cancer and learning how to be leaders. These kids from the 2019 campaign stepped up and put together the idea for the fundraisers and executed their ideas on their own,” said Kristi Greco, Community Development Director “Funds raised allow the Society to be there for those touched by breast cancer, from research to education, prevention to diagnosis, and treatment to recovery, the Society provides support to everyone impacted by the disease. Every action we take moves us one step closer to a world free from the pain and suffering caused by breast cancer.”

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, and it is the most common cancer diagnosed in women other than skin cancer. 279,100 Americans will be diagnosed this year with breast cancer, including 17,540 New Yorkers.

“Both children and adults can make a huge impact in the fight against breast cancer,” said Greco. “We are grateful to our Real Kids Wear Pink participants for lending their voices to our cause and fighting for everyone touched by breast cancer.” To learn more please contact Kristi Greco at Kristi.Greco@cancer.org or call 845-781-6131. Real Kids Wear Pink and link to their fundraising pages can be found at realkidswearpink.org.