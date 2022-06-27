For the Local Good

Abinanti Calls for County to Purchase Pocantico Lake Property

June 27, 2022
Abinanti visits Pocantico Lake (Photo supplied)

Assembly member Tom Abinanti (Greenburgh/Mt.Pleasant) is calling for the County of Westchester to purchase the property abutting Pocantico Lake in Mount Pleasant which is proposed for a 31-unit subdivision.

“Pocantico Lake and its adjoining county park have served as a place of respite for Westchester residents and for wildlife for over three decades,” said Abinanti. “Developing this property would endanger the beautiful Lake, a backup water supply, and adversely affect the whole region. We need the Board of Legislators to act now to save this property before the developer gains any development rights from the town which would skyrocket the price.”

Abinanti is running for re-election in the 92nd Assembly District. He faces a primary challenge from MaryJane Shimsky.

 

