A Timeless Classic, Croton Library Book Sale Is Back

Croton-on-Hudson is celebrating its 125th birthday this year. Croton Free Library is happy to be part of the year-long festivities.

On the weekend of May 20-21, the library will be hosting its biannual Book & Bake Sale, which has been held for more than 50 years. This valued service to the community lets people share gently used books, music, and movies, as well as find bargains and unexpected treasures. 100% of the money collected from the sale goes directly to the library.



A wide variety of books for adults and children are on sale at reasonable prices. Popular categories include fiction, cookbooks, self-help, biographies and history. Recent additions to the selections include Young Adult books and Graphic Novels. In addition, there are special editions of old favorites. The books, DVDs and CDs for sale were donated by the community.

The two-day sale includes individually wrapped baked goods from local bakeries and home bakers.

The Book & Bake Sale runs 10 am-3 pm Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, and there is an early bird admission available for $10 on Saturday from 8 am-10 am.

A special opportunity on Sunday from 12 noon-3 pm lets purchasers of a $20 library tote bag fill it with as many books as they can squeeze in it — at no additional cost.

As part of the village’s 125th anniversary, Croton Free Library is showcasing its Tiny Art Show, with the theme “What I love about Croton.” Little canvases created by community members are on display through Tuesday, May 23, and then they will be donated to the Croton Historical Society.

Another Croton 125 anniversary activity on May 21 is free Trolley Tours from 2 pm-7:30 pm. Village Historian Marc Cheshire will be on hand at 2 pm and 3 pm.

Simultaneous with the Trolley Tours is Dine Around the Village, from 4-7:30 pm, with tastings, music, and specials on food and beverage at local restaurants. No dining reservation is required. The trolley will make frequent stops at local businesses and restaurants.