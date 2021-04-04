A Hotline for Hate Crime 

With hate crimes on the rise in the region and bias incidents occurring in local communities, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah are urging Westchester County residents to speak up. The two are together launching the #SpeakUpWestchester campaign, and encouraging those who are the victim or witness a hate crime, bias or hate incident to report it.

To encourage more reporting, the Westchester County Human Rights Commission has launched a new webpage to report incidents of bias hate or discrimination anonymously (or with your contact information) at www.westchestergov.com/biasreporting.

Additionally, Rocah has launched a new hotline where a victim or witnesses of a hate crime or bias incident can report it to the Westchester County District Attorney at (914) 995-TIPS (914-995-8477) or through their website at www.westchesterda.net. Experienced Assistant District Attorneys will follow up all tips and complaints received.

“Westchester County takes all incidents of violence and hate seriously,” Latimer said. “We condemn any act that targets a person or group of people because of their actual or perceived race, color, national origin, ethnicity, ancestry, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability or other protected category. Recently, Asian Americans have been targeted around the country- and it must stop.”

Rocah commented: “The District Attorney’s office is committed to working in close coordination with law enforcement, the County Human Rights Commission and community groups to fight hate and bias in Westchester. Reporting hate crimes and bias incidents helps us in that fight, and our new hotline is another way to let us know quickly and easily if you have been a victim of a crime or have witnessed a crime.”