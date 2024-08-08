20 Years of Glowing Pumpkins at the Hudson Valley’s Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze

Get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of the fall season with New York’s premier Halloween experiences! The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze® returns with two stunning activations and a host of Legend of Sleepy Hollow-themed events promise to enchant visitors of all ages.

Blaze: Hudson Valley returns for its 20th year at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson, NY while Blaze: Long Island presented by Catholic Health marks its fifth year at Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Old Bethpage, NY.

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze® events are grander than ever, featuring thousands of intricately carved jack o’lanterns in mesmerizing displays across historic settings. Blaze: Hudson Valley will light up the night for 52 evenings from September 13 through November 17, while Blaze: Long Island will shine for 24 nights from October 4 through November 3.

Blaze: Hudson Valley introduces exciting new attractions, including a giant Kraken rising from the Croton River and a festive pumpkin birthday cake to commemorate its 20th year, as well as the chance to experience a new VIP speakeasy along the pumpkin trail. At The Gourd & Goblet Tavern, situated in an 18th-century inn, guests can indulge in delicious snacks, cocktails, and mocktails while enjoying tavern games. Visitors can also take advantage of $20 anniversary pricing on select Mondays to Wednesdays after 8 PM.

At Blaze: Long Island, visitors will gawk at the updated Long Island Hall of Fame featuring new local legends, enjoy a spinning Ferris Wheel with our Pumpkin Pals, and see a tribute to the Day of the Dead. To celebrate its fifth year, all kids tickets are just $10 at this location all night, every night.

At both Blaze locations, visitors can order personalized jack o’lanterns to mark their special occasions. Each custom pumpkin will be displayed along the trail, providing the perfect photo opportunity.

Besides gawking at gorgeous gourds, visitors to Sleepy Hollow Country can delve into the world of Washington Irving’s most famous story with a variety of events.

At Irving’s 19th-century riverside home of Sunnyside, special programming includes Legendary Tours during the day and thrilling evening performances of Irving’s ‘Legend,’ featuring master storyteller Jonathan Kruk accompanied by live music from Jim Keyes.

At Philipsburg Manor in Sleepy Hollow, The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic returns, where master illusionists will take visitors on a journey into the unknown, conjuring the legendary spirits of Sleepy Hollow, including Hulda, Major Andre, and the infamous Headless Horseman. New this year is Twilight Village at Sleepy Hollow, an outdoor experience where visitors can stroll through the village, have their fortune read, enjoy haunting melodies, savor fall-themed food and drink, capture a photo with the legendary Headless Horseman, and interact with other ghoulish creatures.

All events are held rain or shine. Proceeds support Historic Hudson Valley, the Tarrytown-based private, non-profit educational organization that produces all of these events at the National Historic Landmarks it owns and operates.

Ticket and date information

These events have limited capacity and sell out. Visitors should purchase tickets in advance.

Blaze: Hudson Valley dates are September 13-15, 20-22, 25-30; October 1-31; November 1-3, 8-10, 15-17. Standard admission online tickets start at $20 for adults and $20 for children (3-17), and are free for children 2 and under. Blaze + Gourd and Goblet Combo tickets start at $55 for adults. Historic Hudson Valley members can attend for free.

Blaze: Long Island presented by Catholic Health dates are October 4-6, 9-14, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31; November 1-3. Online tickets start at $39 for adults. All children’s (3-17) tickets are $10 all night, every night, and are free for children 2 and under.

The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic dates are September 27-29; October 4-6, 11-14, 18-20, 25-27, 31; November 1-3. Online tickets start at $65 and Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount.

Twilight Village at Sleepy Hollow dates are September 27-29; October 4-6, 11-14, 18-20, 25-27, 31; November 1-3. Online tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for children (3-17), and free for children 2 and under. Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount on tickets.

Irving’s ‘Legend’ dates are September 27-29; October 4-6, 11-14, 18-20, 25-27, 31; November 1-3. Online tickets start at $35 for adults and $30 for children (3-17). Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount on tickets.

Legendary Tours of Washington Irving’s Sunnyside dates are September 13-15, 20-22, 27-29; October 2-7; 9-14; 16-21; 23-28; 30-31; and November 1-3. Online tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and young adults; $16 for children (3-17), and free for those 2 and under. Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount on tickets.

Buy tickets online at www.hudsonvalley.org or by calling 914-366-6900 ($2.50 per ticket surcharge for phone orders).

Details: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze: Hudson Valley features illuminated, individually hand-carved jack o’ lanterns in elaborate, professionally lit displays throughout the historic landscape of Van Cortlandt Manor.

The Gourd & Goblet Tavern is a new speakeasy experience set in an 18th-century inn on the pumpkin trail and requires a separate ticketed admission. It includes table service with a choice of one alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink (in a souvenir cup), pumpkin empanadas, hot cocoa, and donut holes. The Tavern experience is recommended for ages 21+.

Van Cortlandt Manor is at 525 South Riverside Avenue, just off Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson.

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze: Long Island presented by Catholic Health features illuminated, individually hand-carved jack o’ lanterns in elaborate, professionally lit displays throughout the landscape of Old Bethpage Village Restoration — a historic site owned and operated by Nassau County.

Old Bethpage Village Restoration is at 1303 Round Swamp Road in Old Bethpage.

At both Blaze locations, Creative Director Michael Natiello leads a small team of local artists who carve all the jack o’lanterns. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Shop offers a selection of Blaze-specific merchandise including T-shirts and hats. Snacks and drinks, including local wine and beer, will be available to purchase.

More information at pumpkinblaze.org.

Details: The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic

Featuring nationally renowned illusionists Mark Clearview and Nick Wallace, this event features these conjuring masters communicating with the spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country like Hulda, Major Andre, and the Headless Horseman, delighting and thrilling audiences. The event takes place at Philipsburg Manor in the heart of Sleepy Hollow. Snacks and drinks, including local wine and beer, will be available to purchase.

Details: Twilight Village at Sleepy Hollow

At Philipsburg Manor in the heart of Sleepy Hollow, Twilight Village features fortune tellers, traveling musicians and performers, shopping for food, drink, and souvenirs, and plenty of photo-ops, including with the Headless Horseman.

Philipsburg Manor is at 381 North Broadway in Sleepy Hollow.

Details: Irving’s ‘Legend’

Performing amid the lush landscape of Washington Irving’s estate, master storyteller Jonathan Kruk, accompanied by musician Jim Keyes, brings to life the story of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow in this outdoor, evening event. Snacks and drinks, including local wine and beer, will be available to purchase.

Details: Legendary Tours of Washington Irving’s Sunnyside

Sunnyside celebrates its connection to Washington Irving’s classic tale, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, at this family friendly daytime event. Visitors can tour the cottage, see an original short shadow puppet film, and a Legend-themed exhibit.

Sunnyside is on West Sunnyside Lane, off Route 9 in Tarrytown.