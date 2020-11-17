16th Annual Radiothon for the Kids to Support Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital

100.7 WHUD to Broadcast Live from Studio November 18-20; Donations to Support Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital’s Advanced Pediatric Services

Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) is once again teaming up with 100.7 WHUD for the 16th Annual 100.7 WHUD Radiothon for the Kids. For the health and safety of all Radiothon participants as well as current Maria Fareri Children Hospital families and workforce members, this year’s Radiothon event will be hosted from the 100.7 WHUD studios rather than the hospital’s lobby.

All donations will support the lifesaving and life-changing pediatric services offered to children and their families by Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital. Interested donors can call 888.499.5437 during the live event, which will broadcast on 100.7 WHUD November 18th and 19th from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and November 20th from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Donations will also be accepted at any time November 18 – 20 by texting “MFCH” to 5155 or online at WHUD.com.

Throughout the three-day broadcast, 100.7 WHUD personalities will speak live with Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital families who will call the studio and share their stories of triumph over significant medical challenges.

Generous partners supporting Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital through the Radiothon include Pamal Broadcasting, ShopRite Supermarkets, Saw Mill Auto, Premier Collection, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, All Aboard Child Education Centers, The Louis J. Cappelli and Virginia M. Cappelli Family Charitable Trust, and Larry and Tami Cohen. Event sponsorships are still available through Meredith Buono DaGrossa at 914.493.5412 or Meredith.BuonoDaGrossa@WMCHealth.org.

The Radiothon is an annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals event. Maria Children’s Hospital is the Hudson Valley’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.