Westchester’s Top Chefs Help Feeding Westchester Fight Hunger at County’s Premier Tasting Event: An Evening in Good Taste

Eat. Sip. End hunger. Feeding Westchester is getting ready for “An Evening in Good Taste.” Experience an exclusive, interactive tasting event and enjoy an extraordinary culinary display from more than 30 of Westchester’s finest restaurants. The decades-long event has inspired numerous imitators over the years, but none have the legacy or longevity of the original. Attracting more than 600 of Westchester’s most philanthropic and food-fanatical residents, the event raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to help provide food to Westchester residents in need.

This year’s benefit will be held on October 24th at 7 p.m. in the Atrium Lobby at 1133 Westchester Avenue in White Plains. The County’s most renowned chefs will sizzle – all in one place – to show off their culinary skills and lend their support for Westchester’s leading nonprofit hunger relief organization.

Purchase of a VIP ticket package provides patrons with:

Exclusive access to gourmet cuisine prepared by chefs from L’inizio, Peter X. Kelly, Sonora, The DESSERTIST and Abigail Kirsch

One-hour early admittance prior to General Admission – join us at 6 p.m.

Specialty cocktail drinks prepared by a celebrity mixologist

Every ticket helps provide:

Countless meals for families in Westchester County. Through partnerships with retailers and partners across the county, Feeding Westchester can turn $1 into 4 meals.

There will be a large list of silent auction items including: custom children’s electric convertible signed by Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, exquisite jewelry provided by Wilson & Son Jewelers, (2) VIP tickets to ABC’s LIVE with Kelly & Ryan in New York City, tickets to major sporting events and Broadway shows, golf packages, tasting experiences and so much more! You can start bidding now: http://bit.ly/2W7BIqm

There’s still time to get tickets! To purchase tickets and to see the list of participating restaurants, please visit: feedingwestchester.org/evening

The proceeds from this event help Feeding Westchester provide good, nutritious food to hungry neighbors in need throughout the county. One in five people in Westchester County are hungry. That means four of us can do something about it. Which one are you?