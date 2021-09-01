Terra Rustica – Classic Italian in a Family-Friendly Style

When I think of Terra Rustica – and I often do when I’m particularly hungry – the first two words that come to mind are abundance and family. And both were evident when we went there for dinner on a recent Sunday. Four of us showed up hungry and ready to do some damage to their extensive menu of Italian favorites.

We were warmly greeted by the staff and minutes after being seated on the patio, we were served a plentiful basket of freshly baked bread, crunchy bread sticks and a piece of bruschetta with tomato and basil for each of us. Accompanied by four individual cups of olive oil for dipping. Needless to say, the bread didn’t stand a chance.

A few minutes later, our attentive waiter arrived with a round of drinks including a delicious mock-tail for our 14-year-old, two refreshing cocktails and a glass of dry rosé. Relaxation mode was in full force.

As the crowd began to fill the patio, our appetizers arrived. We only ordered two for the four of us because this isn’t our first Terra rodeo. The Rollatini di Melenzane, a classic eggplant rollatini, was perfectly prepared with three large pieces to share while the Prince Edward Island mussels in a tomato broth, seasoned with white wine, garlic and fresh herbs, were cooked perfectly with just the right amount of sauce. If you are feeling particularly hungry or want to choose one appetizer for the whole table, these, and most of the other choices on the menu come in family-sized portions.

The menu is so varied and portions so plentiful, we each ordered one of our favorites with enough to share with the others at the table. The Penne alla Vodka was al dente and tasty – not as heavy as many similar dishes we’ve had elsewhere. The Salmone alla Terra Rustica, sliced salmon over baby spinach, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, cannelloni beans and red roasted peppers, was a refreshing and lighter option for a Sunday afternoon. Our resident foodie went with one of the daily specials – sautéed chicken in a white wine, mushroom, tomato, asparagus, and artichoke sauce topped with escarole and sweet potatoes. It was special indeed! To round out the table, our family vegetarian enjoyed the Penne alla Sesina, pasta in fresh tomato sauce with diced eggplant and fresh mozzarella cheese.

By the time the plates were cleared, and the leftovers were packed in to-go boxes, we were ready to order a couple of desserts to take home for later that evening. We chose the Chocolate Ganache and the homemade Italian cheesecake, because, well, we are watching our waistlines – expand!

Our dinner was delicious but there are so many options at Terra Rustica you’re sure to find something for everyone. An extensive menu of pizzas, kid-friendly choices and even separate gluten-free and vegan menus. And did I mention they are also open for breakfast and lunch? You can’t go wrong any time of day at Terra Rustica.

Terra Rustica

550 North State Road< Briarcliff Manor

914-923-8300

Open 7 Days-a-Week for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Takeout, deliver and catering also available