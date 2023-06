Are you an adult 50+ looking to meet new people? Survey says….join us at Via Garibaldi in White Plains for an afternoon of game show fun, lunch, wine, and mingling. This is a great way to expand your social circle in a low-pressure and entertaining environment. Your $20 ticket includes entertainment, lunch, wine, and valet parking or free transportation to and from the Shames JCC on the Hudson in Tarrytown or JCC Mid-Westchester in Scarsdale.

