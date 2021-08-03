Sleepy Hollow’s Horseman Deli Damaged in Early-Morning Car Crash

GoFundMe Set Up to Raise Funds to Reopen

On Sunday morning, August 1 at 3:05 am one of Sleepy Hollow’s newest and most popular delis, The Horseman Deli, was damaged when a car flipped into the front windows. The car created significant damage to the deli forcing them to shut down. No one was in the deli at the time of the crash.

Four passengers were in the vehicle as well as the driver but were not found at the scene when the police arrived. Police say that the four passengers fled the scene on foot to obtain their own transportation to the hospital. “The driver turned himself in later that day and will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident, personal injury” Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Anthony Bueti said.

This past April the co-owners Kristina Rolon, Mike Molnar and Fredy Moreno made their dreams of owning a restaurant into a reality. Their love and passion for cooking is something that they wanted to bring to Sleepy Hollow. “We just put all of our ideas together and formed The Horseman Deli,” said Rolon. The loyalty they had already built towards their business and customers was very important to them. In fact, the very morning of the crash they had a catering order scheduled for a nearby church at 11:30am. Graciously, the Sleepy Hollow Fire Department let the co-owners use their facilities to complete their job.

The deli owners have launched a GoFundMe and have turned to the community to help them start rebuilding. If you would like to contribute, visit https://bit.ly/2VnQlK2 to donate.