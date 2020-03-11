Local Group Hosts Induction Cooking Event to Promote Transition from Gas

Westchester Rivertowns Mothers Out Front is a local environmental group working to ensure a livable climate for all children. They hosted their first “Taste the Future” induction cooking event to spread the word about the health and climate benefits of transitioning away from gas, a major contributor to climate change.

It was a fun, free and informative evening led by Executive Chef Bernard Janssen at Zwilling Cooking Studio. Attendess had a chance to cook salmon, asparagus and caramel fruit crepes while learning about the benefits of induction cooking. Over 30 guests experienced top of the line cooking, that’s better for our health because it doesn’t emit toxins into our kitchens, and better for the planet because there are no methane emissions. Induction stoves were used as a talking point for the importance of moving beyond gas to tackle climate change.

Among the participants were Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti and Alyssa Jacobs, Director of Constituent Support Services. They enthusiastically demonstrated their commitment to local environmental initiatives.

You can follow Westchester Rivertowns Mothers Out Front on Facebook and other social media outlets. Please reach out if you’d like to get involved.