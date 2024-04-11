Local Girl’s Wish to be a Chef for a Day Happening April 29

April is Global Wish Month at Make-A-Wish and on April 29, Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley will partner with JP Doyle’s Restaurant and the Village of Sleepy Hollow to grant 12-year-old Seven’s wish to be a chef for a day. The community is invited to line the streets of Broadway and Beekman Avenue at 12 p.m. to help cheer on Seven as she arrives for her “Wish Day” at JP Doyle’s.

Seven will serve her culinary creations to celebrity taste-testers, WNBC’s Today in New York Anchor, Darlene Rodriguez, Chef Michael Psilakis from Iron Chef, Glenn Vogt of RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen in Tarrytown, among others.

The wishes that Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley grants would not be possible without the support of countless “WishMakers” stepping up throughout the process. “WishMakers,” a term attributed to anyone who donates their time, talent or treasure, are everywhere, but more “WishMakers” are needed in order for Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to achieve its goal to bring the life-changing impact of a wish to every eligible child including the more than 200 locally who are currently waiting for their most heartfelt wishes to come true.

The focus on rallying supporters of all kinds to celebrate World Wish Month pays tribute to the spirit of community that has been present since the early days of Make-A-Wish. When reflecting on the best aspects of Make-A-Wish, Linda Pauling, co-founder and mother of Chris Greicius, said, “Everybody coming together, no borders, no boundaries, no whatever. It’s just people coming together for the sake of a child. And that’s it. That’s Make-A-Wish.”