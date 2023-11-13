Horseman Bagels Reopens After Fire 

Saeed Faghihi’s business, Horseman Bagels, had gotten off to a promising start when it opened in October 2022 in Sleepy Hollow.

“When we opened, we thought it was going to be slow, because I’ve opened a few businesses before and it takes time for businesses to kind of pick up,” said Faghihi, whose family also owns three Carvels, including the one next door to the bagelry. “But I think people were interested right away. They were very supportive.”

Then an early morning fire in mid-November damaged the roof and walls of the brick building on North Broadway, shutting down both shops. No one was injured, but cleanup, repairs and inspections shut the doors for months.

The bagel shop reopened in early October, in time for the village’s busy Halloween-related festivities. The ice cream store also opened for business.

An Oct. 7 post on the shop’s Instagram page announcing a soft opening drew 279 likes and dozens of comments welcoming the announcement.

The shop’s bagels come in a dozen varieties. Returning specialties include flagels made with the spice mixture za’atar, doughnuts and muffins in Reese’s, Nutella and dulce de leche varieties, and a rose-flavored sweet cream cheese spread that draws upon the family’s Middle Eastern roots.

An expanded breakfast menu will include pancakes, waffles and of course, bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwiches.

A likeness of the Headless Horseman was expected to return to its accustomed spot outside the shop. “He got beat up a little bit, but we’re going to get him some plastic surgery and get him up and running,” Saeed said in September.

The Faghihi family, who all live locally, have been grateful for the response from village residents, volunteers and officials

“After the fire, the community continued to be very supportive, everyone from the Fire Department to the Building Department to our neighbors,” Faghihi said. “Everyone was very supportive and helpful throughout the whole process.”

Horseman Bagels is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the grill open until 4 p.m. Hours at Carvel are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Horseman Bagels

276 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow

914-373-2788