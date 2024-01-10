Augie’s Reinvents Menu (and Name) to Highlight Modern Italian Flair

Augie’s Prime Cut, a steakhouse in Mohegan Lake, is excited to announce a significant rebranding as it approaches its 15th anniversary. The restaurant is now called “Augie’s Prime Italian,” combining the best of the Augie’s experience with an Italian flair.

“Augie’s has always been about delivering exceptional dining experiences—and that’s exactly what we’ll continue to do with this evolution to Augie’s Prime Italian,” said Audrey Hochroth, Owner. “As we reach this milestone of 15 years in business, we believe it’s the perfect time to reinvent ourselves and offer something new while preserving the heart and soul of Augie’s.”

Since opening its doors in 2009, Augie’s has become a staple in the Northern Westchester dining scene, renowned for its hand-cut steaks, seafood and commitment to quality. As the restaurant enters its 15th year of operation, it is embracing change while preserving the essence of what has made Augie’s so beloved among patrons–its steak.

Augie’s Prime Italian will live up to its namesake, offering an enticing array of Italian-inspired dishes with a special section dedicated to homemade pastas and flatbreads. The menu will showcase the richness and diversity of Italian cuisine while incorporating elements of modern American culinary innovation. New dishes range from spicy salmon tartare, chicken and veal chop alla parmigiana, spicy vodka rigatoni and much more.

Staples such as the USDA prime, hand-cut filet mignon, ribeye, New York Strip and the infamous porterhouse for two served on a sizzling platter that guests have come to love will remain on the menu. The colossal shrimp cocktail is also still available, and prime rib exclusively on the weekends (Friday-Sunday).

In addition to the revamped menu, Augie’s Prime Italian will continue to offer its popular happy hour specials, “Prime Time,” now incorporating Italian-inspired additions. Guests can expect an expanded selection of handcrafted cocktails, fine wines, and craft beers to complement the dining experience.

And yes, gift cards will still be accepted!

The restaurant hopes its loyal patrons, local food enthusiasts and newcomers will join in this exciting transition.

For more information, go to augiesprimeitalian.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram for the latest hours and daily specials.

3436 Lexington Avenue

Mohegan Lake, NY 10547

(914) 743–1357