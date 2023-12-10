Evening of Monologues Features Locals from Peekskill, Ossining

Westchester performing arts company Axial Theatre — which performs throughout the county at various venues — will present a series of six monologues from its popular Cactus Flowers play development program on Dec. 16 at 7 pm in Pleasantville.

Performers include Susan Ward of Ossining, also the home of Axial Associate Artistic Director Nathan Flower. Peekskill‘s Marisa Lowe is also one of the monologue performers.

Other directors are Axial Founder Howard Meyer and Founding Member Rachel Jones, Artistic Director Cady McClain, and Albi Gorn (Hastings-On-Hudson). Ward and Gorn are Axial Ensemble Members and Ward is an Honorary Ensemble Member.

The monologues chosen are Flat Meat Society by Thomas Coash (recipient of an Edgerton Foundation National New Play Award), Pluto by Howard Meyer (three-time semi-finalist at the O’Neill National Playwrights Conference), The Interview by Steve Baluzy, Undiscovered Country by Dana Leslie Goldstein (winner of the New England New Play Competition), Days of Awe by Alice Eve Cohen (finalist for the O’Neill National Playwrights Conference), and Is Nothing Sacred? by Evelyn Mertens (of Briarcliff Manor, who is four-time finalist for the Aery 20/20 Festival).

Evelyn Mertens (an Axial Ensemble member), Dana Leslie Goldstein and Alice Eve Cohen are all members of Honor Roll! – Axial Theatre’s Arts Partner supporting female-identifying playwrights 40+ and their allies.

Axial Ensemble members participating include Ryan Mallon, Pat McGuinness, Julie Griffin (Hastings-on-Hudson), Gail Greenstein, Marisa Lowe (Peekskill), and Donna Svennevik.

Where: St. John’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, 8 Sunnyside Avenue, Pleasantville, New York 10570

When: December 16 at 7 pm

Tickets available through the Axial Theatre website