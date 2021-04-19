The Sound of Silence; Pleasantville Music Fest Cancelled Again

For the second year in a row, the Pleasantville Music Festival has been cancelled. The event, scheduled for July 10th has fallen victim to NY State’s Corona Virus restrictions that prohibit large crowds. For 15 years the festival has brought in top name musical talent along with up and coming local artists to perform for thousands of fans.

According to Bruce Figler, the festival’s Executive Director, it’s all about the safety of the audience, the artists, and the festival staff. “While it’s heartbreaking to our team to have to put it off again, it would be even more heartbreaking if someone were to get seriously ill because of our desire for live music.”

The possibility of moving it to later in the year is being explored, but until the restrictions are lifted, planning will be at a standstill. If a new date cannot be worked out for 2021, a tentative date of July 9, 2022 has been set.

According to Figler, “When it’s finally safe to do it, we’ve got some serious making up to do, so I would expect it to be a festival for the ages.”

For the latest information, the Pleasantville Music festival can be followed on Facebook, Instagram or via the mailing list. pleasantvillemusicfestival.com