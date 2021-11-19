Taghkanic Chorale Returns to Live Concerts December 11-12 in Croton

Join the Taghkanic Chorale under the baton of Maestro Jason Tramm as it performs live for the first time in two years. The “Baroque Treasures” concerts feature two beloved works by master Baroque composers – Johann Sebastian Bach’s Magnificat, and Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria, RV. 588.

The concerts are Saturday, December 11 at 8 pm, and Sunday, December 12 at 4 pm, at The Holy Name of Mary Church, 114 Grand Street, Croton-on-Hudson. Performances will conform to NY State and CDC guidelines and will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

The Chorale and five professional soloists will be accompanied by a 20-piece orchestra with strings, brass, winds, timpani, and organ. “We are thrilled to finally be singing together in person again,” says Deborah May, a soprano and Chorale president.

Vivaldi’s Gloria, RV 588 is performed rarely compared to his better-known Gloria, RV 589. Bach’s Magnificat in D Major is a work of great joy and celebration that demands much of both chorus and orchestra. According to Maestro Tramm, “Though the two composers never met, Vivaldi’s music had an indisputable influence on Bach.”

Guest soloists are: Chelsea Friedlander and Dominika Zamara, sopranos; Allison Gish, mezzo-soprano; Ziwen Xiang, tenor; and John Dominick III, bass.

Admission is $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and students, and free for children under twelve with an adult. Tickets are available from Chorale members or at the door. Audiences are invited to join the Chorale for a reception following each concert.

The Chorale, originally based in Mount Kisco and now in Yorktown and Croton, has been sharing great choral masterworks with Westchester/Putnam audiences for 54 years. It is a non-profit, non-sectarian group that rehearses Tuesday evenings and performs concerts in Spring and Winter. For information about livestreaming the concert and about Chorale membership visit: www.taghkanicchorale.org.