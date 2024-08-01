Rye Art Center’s Visionary Artist Award Recipient to Showcases Artwork Across Rye

The Rye Arts Center proudly announces two upcoming art showcases featuring beloved community member, and 2024 Visionary Artist Award recipient, Meera Agarwal. Known for her unique and inspiring abstract expressions, Agarwal will be presenting her latest artwork at Rye City Hall and Gallery B, located within The Rye Arts Center. Each exhibit offers a distinct experience, yet culminates in an intricate breadth that encapsulates Meera’s artistry.

Rye City Hall Exhibition: Intuition Series and Ripple Series

On View: July 2024 – November 2024

Intuition Series

Agarwal’s Intuition Series is a powerful exploration of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Created during the COVID-19 pandemic, this series reflects on introspection and the innate power of self-healing. The abstract paintings followed her intuition, embraced the flow, and made marks along the way. This series pays homage to the courageous stories of resilience and strength through mindfulness and meditation practices.

Ripple Series

Also inspired by the pandemic, Agarwal’s Ripple Series captures the ripple effect of kindness and support witnessed in communities during the crisis. Highlighting the heroic efforts of healthcare and emergency workers and the acts of compassion from individuals making masks, and PPE, and assisting those in need, this series celebrates the collective upliftment and inspiration drawn from one another.

This exhibition marks the beginning of a new partnership between the City of Rye and The Rye Arts Center to showcase new artists seasonally at Rye City Hall, enriching the community’s cultural landscape and access to the arts.

Gallery B at The Rye Arts Center

Common Threads: Connecting With Kolam

On View: July 31 to September 28,2024

Reception: September 21,2024 | 1:00 – 3:00PM

In Gallery B, Agarwal invites viewers on a visionary journey as she connects with the ancient South Indian practice of Kolam. Her stunning artworks in this exhibit weave tradition and innovation, celebrating cultural heritage and artistic expression. Kolam’s intricate patterns and designs are reinterpreted through Agarwal’s contemporary lens, creating a dialogue between past and present and inviting viewers to explore this rich cultural art form.

The Rye Arts Center will host an opening reception for Common Threads: Connecting With Kolam on September 21st from 1 – 3pm, offering attendees an opportunity to meet Meera Agarwal and gain deeper insights into her creative process.

“Agarwal’s body of work brings new attention to the connections that unite the commonalities we discover throughout various cultures.,” said Sarah Mackay, Gallery & Performing Arts Coordinator, “Steeped in the significant ritual of Kolam of South India, Agarwal’s work sparks viewers to create a relationship between their own customs and the artist’s modern take on a traditional art form. We invite everyone to visit the exhibition to unveil their own connections.”

Both exhibitions are free and open to the public. For more information about the exhibits and the opening reception, please visit ryeartscenter.org or contact Sarah Mackay, Gallery & Performing Arts Coordinator, at sarahmackay@reyartscenter.org. or call 914-967-0700 ex.30