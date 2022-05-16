RiverArts Music Tour Set for Saturday June 4th

RiverArts today announced that its 7th annual RiverArts Music Tour will take place on Saturday June 4, 2022, from noon – 9pm throughout the Rivertown villages of Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, and Tarrytown. This years’ Music Tour will feature 270 musicians!

Music Tour Producer, Adam Hart stated, “We are thrilled and grateful to our local musicians who are offering these free mini concerts in our Rivertown communities. This event is unique in that one can see many different genres of music in our villages in one day. Classical, jazz, folk, rock, alternative, electronic, punk. There is no other event quite like this.”

Performances in this years’ Music Tour feature a wide diversity of music including the Bachtopus Accordian Ensemble hosted by Jeanne Velonis; the barbershop singers The Westchester Chordsmen; the Grateful Dead jam band, Erik Blicker Trio, singer songwriter (and record producer) Steve Addabbo, and Earotica, John Lang’s 9-piece jazz ensemble featuring Grammy-award winner, Gary Smulyan to name a few.

Additional highlights include renowned jazz pianist David Janeway and his quartet; classical organist Jon Riss; singer songwriters Dorée, Matt Turk, Ursula Hansberry and classic-rock band, Radio Prison.

To help the day run smoothly and give people time to travel from one event to another, music will start at each venue on the hour and play for 40 minutes.

In addition to the venues throughout the River Towns provided by residents (as well as public spaces in the villages), RiverArts will offer a show at the Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park stage from 5 – 9 pm featuring a drum circle led by West African master drummer, Kofi Dankor, followed by world music purveyors, Heartwood, indie-rock phenoms Divining Rod and Erik Blicker Trio. Residents are encouraged to bring the family, a blanket and food to make a night of it. Parking will be free at the Waterfront that evening.

RiverArts Managing Director, Josh Suniewick acknowledges, “This event offers so much live music and really represents the essence of RiverArts’ mission of bringing our community together through the arts.”

This year, RiverArts is excited to offer guests that pre-register for the Tour an all-access badge they can download to their phones breeze through check-in at each Tour venue. Please visit https://www.riverartsmusictour.com to pre-register for the badge and access the 2022 RiverArts Music Tour map, with details about all the bands, showtimes and venue locations.

As always, every stop on the RiverArts Music Tour is free to the public.

Details:

Free event, open to public

Saturday, June 4th, 2022 (rain date: Sunday, June 5th)

12:00 – 9:00 pm

Location: various homes & public spaces throughout the River Towns

Evening bandstand show: Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park from 5:00 – 9:00pm – FREE PARKING