RiverArts Celebrates a New Season of Art, Performance, Education and Conversation

RiverArts launches its 59th season in October 2021 with an inaugural fall edition of its Annual Studio Tour. This will be the first full season of programming under the leadership of Artistic Director Kate Ashby and Managing Director Josh Suniewick.

RiverArts’ 2021-22 season offers a rich variety of artistic events and performances, giving Rivertowns’ audiences opportunities to experience the diversity of art, music, theatre and dance, and the chance to engage with artists in the community. We return to in-person programming for our signature events including Studio Tours in the Fall and Spring, a Chamber Music series, a new Theatre Production, Artist Conversations, Music Tour, Dance and more. RiverArts’ Music Program continues to bring high quality music education to children and adults. Art workshops and classes offer enriching experiences for all.

“We are excited to offer a new season of artistic events and educational programs and to bring our community together through the arts. We are especially excited to return to live events and to continue to connect artists and audiences throughout the Rivertowns. We are grateful to all those who have made this season possible through their continued support of our programs. We look forward to a bright and inspiring year ahead!” said Artistic Director Kate Ashby.

RiverArts’ annual Studio Tour is a much beloved and free event, now in its 26th season, that engages artists and art lovers throughout the villages that RiverArts serves from Hastings-on-Hudson to Tarrytown. After a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Studio Tour will return for a special fall edition and welcome guests to visit the studios of over 70 visual artists that live and work in the Rivertowns, on Saturday October 23 from 11am to 6pm.

“The Riverarts Studio Tour has been something I look forward to every year. It has helped me track my progress and growth as an artist as I prepare for it each year. Having it back this fall makes me feel like a little bit of normalcy is back!” Kit Demirdelen, Studio Tour Artist and RiverArts Board Member.

Studio Tour Previews and Welcome Reception

Sunday October 3, Hastings on Hudson Municipal Building

RiverArts launches the 2021-22 season with a reception and exhibition at the Hastings-on-Hudson Municipal Building, in partnership with the Hastings Village Arts Commission. This event celebrates the return of the RiverArts Studio Tour, with a preview exhibition featuring works by Rivertowns’ artists, music with The Kat Gang and refreshments. The afternoon includes a preview of upcoming events and an opportunity to meet RiverArts artists and leadership team.

The celebration continues with the Dobbs Ferry preview show reception on Thursday October 7 at 7pm at Dobbs Ferry Library

Masks required

Artist Conversation with Malcolm MacDougall, III

Sunday, October 17 at 3pm

Discover new perspectives on art as acclaimed sculptor Malcolm MacDougall shares his inspiration and works of art at his riverside studio in Dobbs Ferry in conversation with RiverArts’ Artist Conversation Producer, Marie-Louise Miller. The audience will have a further opportunity to get to know the artist through a question and answer time.

Tickets $15 at www.riverarts.org

Proof of Vaccination and masks required to attend.

Recording available online after event

RiverArts Studio Tour

Saturday October 23, 11am – 6pm

Experience the diversity of art throughout the Rivertowns as over 70 local artists open their studios to visitors. This multi-village adventure offers a veritable treasure hunt through industrial lofts, home studios, outdoor installations, storefronts, and galleries stretching from Hastings-on-Hudson to Tarrytown. The Tour offers an opportunity to engage with local artists in an intimate setting, learn about their process and inspiration, and meet plenty of art lovers along the way. Participants can explore a wide range of mediums and unique works, and if you are lucky, you’ll bring home something to treasure for years to come.

Multiple Locations – Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley, Irvington, Tarrytown.

Information and interactive map of locations – www.riverarts.org

Masks required

Chamber Music Series Returns

Sunday, November 21 at 1pm

The first concert of the series, the annual fundraiser, features two rarely performed works- Arnold Schoenberg’s late romantic masterpiece in its original format for string sextet and Richard Strauss’ passionate and exuberant Piano Quartet. The Newington Cropsey Foundation, historic home of Hudson River School artist Jasper Cropsey, will host this beloved annual event, returning after an absence in 2020. Performers include Rivertowns residents Sylvia Volpe, Chamber Music artistic director Peter Seidenberg and other distinguished performers from near and far.

Tickets at $100 each will be available soon at RiverArts.org

Proof of vaccination and masks required for attendance.

Visit riverarts.org for more details and to make your reservation.