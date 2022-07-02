Pleasantville Music Festival Adds Crash Test Dummies After 10,000 Maniacs Cancel Due To Health Issue 

The Pleasantville Music Festival announced that due to a serious health issue in the band, 10,000 Maniacs has been forced to cancel their ongoing summer tour and will not be able to play at this year’s Festival. Fortunately, the Festival was able to quickly add a replacement to the lineup with the booking of 90’s alt rockers Crash Test Dummies. Known for hit songs “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm”, “Afternoons & Coffeespoons” and “The Superman Song”, the band have been together since 1988.

10,000 Maniacs issued the following statement. “We are heartbroken to announce that due to serious health issues in the band, we have been advised by doctors not to travel or perform in the near future. We are working to reschedule some of the shows and hope to see our fans down the road again. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this time and thank everyone involved for their support and understanding.”

“Our hearts go out to the band. We wish them a quick return to health,” Director Bruce Figler said. “The Festival will go on, adapting as we have all learned to do lately. We are pumped to welcome Crash Test Dummies to the Festival.”

With the announcement of the addition of Crash Test Dummies, the Festival line-up is now complete, with 18 acts on 3 stages for 9 hours next Saturday, July 9 at Parkway Field in Pleasantville, New York. Doors will open at 11am, with the music starting at noon.

Tickets to the Pleasantville Music Festival are available through Ticketweb and the Festival Box Office located in the Pleasantville Rec Center. More information about the event and links to the performers can be found at pleasantvillemusicfestival.com