Muslim Cultural Heritage Festival Wraps Up Cultural Celebrations At Kensico

Join us to celebrate the Muslim Cultural Heritage Festival on Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 6 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. The event will hold joy for the followers of Islam, as well as anyone who would like to become more familiar with Muslim customs and values. The festival wraps up Westchester County’s series of cultural heritage celebrations for 2023.

County Executive George Latimer said, “All of our cultural celebrations enrich the fact that we live in a diverse community yet share many traditional connections. They let everyone take joy in the things that make Westchester County and our country who and what we are.”

Westchester County Parks Commissioner Kathleen O’Connor said, “By attending these festivals everyone experiences firsthand the rich contributions, aspects and expressions that all of our communities offer.”

Seating will be informal. Bring blankets or folding chairs for seating on the lawn. No coolers will be allowed. Admission and parking are free.

The Muslim Cultural Heritage Festival takes place from Noon until 6 p.m. The festivities will include a market place, arts and crafts, food trucks and performances.

The Muslim Heritage Festival is co-sponsored by Westchester County Parks and Ahlan-NY.

Kensico Dam Plaza is located at 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla. Directions