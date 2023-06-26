Arts & Culture

Local Authors, Local Books: Get Lit

June 26, 2023

Fifty-four authors and artists contributed 80 works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, photography, and visual art to the Spring 2023 Issue of New Croton Review, now available from the following…  

  • By-the-Dam Bookstore (inside The Black Cow), 4 Old Post Road South, Croton-on-Hudson 
  • Cornelia Cotton Gallery, 111 Grand Street, Croton-on-Hudson 
  • Hudson Valley Books for Humanity, 67 Central Avenue, Ossining 
  • Amazon Books – Kindle ($2); Paperback ($10)
  • Google Play Books – free eBook
  • Apple Books – free eBook 

Sign up for a free subscription at Review.CrotonArts.org 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

‘Great Loop’ Paddlers on Hudson Greeted with Fanfare by Croton-on-Hudson Fans

Real Ghost Stories Coming to Tarrytown Music Hall in July

Letter to the Editor: Understanding Where Mike Lawler Stands

Summer Fun for the Young Ones! 

About the Author: River Journal