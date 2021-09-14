Jacob Burns Film Center Releases Fall Schedule

Compelling titles include Paul Schrader’s poker-faced thriller, poignant family dramas, a look at the history of The Velvet Underground, Wes Anderson’s latest delight, and more!

Get back to the big screen this fall at the Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC), a nonprofit cultural arts center and one of the most successful suburban art house theaters in the country. In celebration of the organization’s 20th Anniversary, JBFC announced today a variety of diverse and compelling film programs launching or returning this season.

Whether it’s a documentary portrait of The Velvet Underground’s groundbreaking career, their first-ever collaboration with the New York Film Festival, or the return of their ever-popular Jewish Film Festival, there is something for everyone to enjoy this season at the JBFC!

Upcoming New Releases Include:

September 14-16

Redemption is the long game in Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter. Told with Schrader’s trademark cinematic intensity, this revenge thriller is the story of William Tell (Oscar Isaac, in a powerful, chilling performance), an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past. Also starring Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe, and Tiffany Haddish (in a rare dramatic turn).

Opens Friday, Sept. 17

From award-winning writer/director Justin Chon, Blue Bayou is the moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for their future. Antonio LeBlanc (Chon), a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou, is married to the love of his life Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and step-dad to their beloved daughter Jessie. Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.

Opens, Friday, Sept. 17

An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall, and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain) and her husband, Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield), rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.

Opens Friday, Oct. 15

The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock ‘n roll’s most revered bands. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, The Velvet Underground shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in both high art and street culture.

Opens Friday, Oct. 22

From Academy Award nominee Wes Anderson, and featuring a star-studded cast including Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson, The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.

New and Returning JBFC Series Include:

Sept. 27-29, 2021

“It’s been a longtime wish for us to partner with one of the great cultural happenings of the fall—the New York Film Festival from Film At Lincoln Center—and we are thrilled to announce that this year, that wish is coming true!” —Brian Ackerman, JBFC Founding Director of Film Programming. The JBFC is delighted to collaborate with Film at Lincoln Center for their 59th New York Film Festival. Four films featured in the festival will be screened at the JBFC: The Worst Person in the World (Sept. 27), The Souvenir Part II (Sept. 28), Marx Can Wait (Sept. 29), and The Tsugua Diaries (Sept. 29).

NYFF has partnered with Anthology Film Archives, Brooklyn Academy of Music, JBFC, and Maysles Documentary Center to screen a selection of films from the 59th edition throughout the festival, providing flexibility for movie lovers citywide and beyond.

Sept. 30-Oct. 14, 2021

We are thrilled to present the Jacob Burns Film Center’s 20th annual Jewish Film Festival, featuring 24 thought-provoking, captivating, and entertaining films, including narratives and documentaries from Israel, the US, and around the world. The festival opens with Here We Are from Israeli director Nir Bergman, an affecting dramedy that explores the complications of family ties, the rights of the differently abled, and the melancholy of aging. Closing Night is Beth Elise Hawk’s award-winning Breaking Bread—a delectable documentary love letter to Middle Eastern food, and a hopeful look at how cooking and eating together can lead to mutual understanding—followed by a a very special Film to Table reception! In addition, we’re remembering the talented actor George Segal with three of his enjoyable films from the 1970s: California Split, A Touch of Class, and The Hot Rock.

Senior Afternoon Cinema

Oct. 19, Nov. 16 & Dec. 14

We’re excited to announce the return of beloved series Senior Afternoon Cinema, which offers a variety of outstanding older, repertory films programmed to appeal to senior moviegoers. Upcoming titles include: Gosford Park (Oct. 19 at 2:00), Sabrina (Nov. 16 at 2:30), and The Lady Eve (Dec. 14 at 2:30).

World Stage on Screen

Oct. 21, Nov. 17, Dec. 7

The best of international theater and fine arts programming is back with three encore performances captured live from National Theatre.

Upcoming titles include: NT Live: Follies (Oct. 21 at 2:00, 6:00), NT: Live: Skylight (Nov. 17 at 2:00, 6:00), NT Live: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Dec. 7: 2:00, 6:00).

As of August 19, the JBFC is vaccinated-only for all in-person screenings and events; for more information, visit our updated health and safety page. While Theater capacity continues to increase in accordance with state and local health guidance, we encourage patrons to avoid getting sold out by purchasing tickets online in advance at burnsfilmcenter.org. We look forward to welcoming you back to the Theater for in-person screenings this fall!

For more information, visit https://burnsfilmcenter.org/film.