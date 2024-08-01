Jacob Burns Film Center Announces New Series “Noirvember: Film Noir From Yesterday To Today”

The Jacob Burns Film Center will be presenting a new series this November titled: “Noirvenber: Film Noir From Yesterday to Today” highlighting the rich history of film noir with an exciting series of screenings, lectures, special guests, and events. The series will offer audiences the opportunity to experience some of the genre’s finest works on the big screen, along with special events in Take 3 Wine Bar & Café including a murder mystery party (Nov 19) .

The lineup will include classic film noirs from the postwar era, such as Gilda and Mildred Pierce, alongside later masterpieces like Klute, Chinatown, and Bound, many of which will feature special introductions from esteemed film historians and critics. To enhance the experience, the JBFC is hosting pre-screening “unhappy” hours in Take 3 Wine Bar & Café, on the top floor. These themed social hours will feature happy hour discounts on drinks and guests are encouraged to don period attire.

The series kicks off with a Noir 101 session (Nov 4) led by an NYU Tisch professor, providing an ideal introduction to the genre. For those looking to immerse themselves further into the world of film noir, the JBFC is offering a series of in-depth lectures by NYU Tisch professors on the first three Sundays of November. Each session will feature a screening of a quintessential film noir, followed by a comprehensive discussion exploring the film’s themes, stylistic elements, and historical context. Titles to be announced soon.

Please note: the little ones in the family can enjoy a family friendly introduction to the genre, with Who Framed Roger Rabbit— the JBFC Kids title for the month—screening on November 2, 3, 9 & 16 at 11:00. The November 3 screening will be sensory friendly, as a part of the JBFC Kids series.