Homecoming Concert With Three Locally Grown Musicians

Tickets On Sale Now for Alex Cano, Dan Zlotnick Band, and Emily Angell Band at Garcia’s

On Friday, December 22nd, three of Westchester’s most exciting, up-and-coming musical acts will join forces for a homecoming show at Garcia’s at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY. Alex Cano, Dan Zlotnick, and Emily Angell are celebrating another successful year of touring the country, releasing music, and elevating the reputation of the burgeoning Hudson Valley music scene. The show starts at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $20 inadvance or $25 at the door and are now available at Ticketmaster.com.

Pound Ridge’s Alex Cano and his live band made waves on the road this year, winning over fans across the country with their fiery Rock/Americana sound and energetic live performances. The band played over 100 dates in 2023, including performances at SXSW and Americanafest. Over the summer, he and the band gave a memorable Westchester County performance as the opening act for Plain White T’s at this year’s Rock White Plains. Cano spent the tail end of 2023 in the studio between NY and Nashville working on his second LP, with new releases set for the beginning of 2024.

Yorktown resident and Somers native Dan Zlotnick turned heads at the Folk Alliance International conference in Kansas City, signing his ever-expanding song catalog to a publishingdeal with TRO Essex Music Group, the same company that works with the songs of WoodyGuthrie, David Bowie, Black Sabbath, and Pink Floyd. Capping off a year of new releases every month, the concert on December 22nd will also be the date of the release of Zlotnick’s yearbook 23-track live album, DZB 2023.

Emily Angell of Elmsford is returning home from a full East Coast tour that supported her single, “Win,” which she co-wrote with her guitarist, Liam Murphy. At Garcia’s, Angell will be celebrating the release of her new project, Emprxss, with her EP The Start of Something New, which she produced with West Coast producer David Andronico in conjunction with The Hit House.

“The Hudson Valley is a hotbed of original music, and we don’t take for granted how special it is for all of us to represent this area when we go out on the road,” explains Zlotnick. “It’s even better to be able to reunite our bands at a venue like Garcia’s and put on an awesome show for our home crowd.”