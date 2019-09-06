Golden Apple Chorus Offers Free Singing Lessons

For all women who love to sing, the Golden Apple Chorus is offering free singing lessons on Tuesday evenings in October! If you love to sing in the car, in church, in the shower, the Chorus invites you to turn that love of singing into a fun and exciting hobby!

The program is called “Ready, Set, SING!”, and is taught by chorus director Dr. Anastasio Rossi, former Director of Music for the Mt Pleasant school system, and assistant director of the Westchester Chordsmen. No experience is necessary, and attendees do not need to read music.

The lessons will be held on Tuesdays, Oct 1 through Nov 5, from 7pm until 9pm, at the Holy Rosary Church/School, 170 Bradhurst Ave, Hawthorne, NY.

Both beginners and experienced singers are welcome. There is no charge, and advanced registration is recommended. We will teach you everything you need to know to sing beautiful harmony. Soon you will be ringing a cappella chords with a new group of friends, and experience the thrill of performing for enthusiastic audiences.

To register or for more information, contact Diane at 914-302-6920, or RSSprogram@optonline.net.

The Golden Apple Chorus is a women’s barbershop chorus, and a chapter of Sweet Adelines International. The chorus is celebrating their 50th anniversary of entertaining audiences in Westchester and the surrounding counties. Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings at Holy Rosary Church in Hawthorne, NY. Guests are always welcome. Visit www.goldenapplechorus.com for more information.