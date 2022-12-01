Cortlandt’s Street Beatz Dancers Are Going to Disney World

Street Beatz, a local dance studio in Cortlandt now in its 17th year, is proud to send a group of elite dancers to perform in Disney World. Alice Eisenkraft, Elena Gross, Nevaeh Menendez, Logan Perry, Ava Sherwood, Judah Tavernise, Lizzy Dealy – Urena, Nevaeh Wolf, Nala Wolf, Sage Weidenbaum, along with Street Beatz Alumi Jazmin Barnett, Saige Perry and Leanna Strang, will be traveling to Florida to perform as part of the Dance the Magic Program. They are from Cortlandt Manor, Croton-on-Hudson , Putnam Valley and Yorktown Heights.

According to Dance the Magic (DTM), it was “created to give talented studio dancers from around the world the opportunity to dance down Main Street, U.S.A., in beautiful costumes, and be featured in a parade with a huge audience in front of thousands of Disney Park guests. While creating magical experiences for dancers from around the world, DTM always strives to constantly push the boundaries in the dance industry to help performers achieve their dreams!”

***

The group will perform three dance numbers: A parade piece, a showcase piece, and a production piece. The first piece choreographed by studio owner Alexis Menendez is set to a remix of “Circle of Life” to be performed on Dec. 3, 2022, at Hollywood Studios on the Beauty and the Beast Stage, followed by the production piece to be performed alongside dancers from around the world, choreographed by Dance the Magic.

The parade choreographed by Dance the Magic will dance down Main Street on Dec. 4, 2022. The dancers worked very hard to prepare and learn the dances.

You might have even seen them practicing the parade routine at the Peekskill Waterfront or at Van Cortlandtville Elementary School with Alexis rollerblading behind them holding a speaker with the music and giving feedback. They practiced even on cold and rainy days to make sure the dancers were confident and ready to submit for approval. Both routines had to be recorded in advance to receive ultimate approval to perform at the event.

***

Once these talented dances return they will get right to work on Dancers Against Cancer (DAC), hosted by Street Beatz at Yorktown Stage on Feb. 11, 2023. DAC was started by Alexis Menendez after losing her mother Deborah Diaz to Cancer.

Every year the studio chooses a different cancer charity to benefit, and invites local dance schools, including Starstruck Dance Studio, which has performed each year of the event toraise money for the cancer charity through ticket sales and raffles. Last year’s event raised $13,500 to donate to Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center.