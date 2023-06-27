City Winery Hudson Valley Adds More Concerts to its Summer Lineup

City Winery Hudson Valley is pleased to announce several additions to the highly anticipated lineup for the Concerts in the Vineyard summer series. City Winery offers music lovers a one-of-a-kind experience by combining a concert venue, restaurant and winery in one location. Outdoor concerts are held on the property’s idyllic amphitheater which offers an exceptional listening experience. The venue’s gently sloped lawn provides the perfect vantage point to enjoy the show. The stone stage is surrounded by vineyards that overlook the Wallkill River, creating an inspiring atmosphere for artists and guests to experience.

The Concerts in the Vineyard Series at City Winery Hudson Valley is presented by Healey Brothers and sponsored by Hudson Whiskey. Doors for all performances open at noon, with a start time of 2pm. For information and updates on the entire concert series, click here.

The series will kick off on July 1st with an eclectic mix of acclaimed musicians and unique performances including:

July 1 – Marc Broussard

July 7 – Damn the Torpedoes (Tom Petty tribute)

July 23 – Rising Appalachia

July 29 – Josh Ritter & Band

July 30- Long Beach Dub Allstars

Aug 5 –Big Freedia

Aug 6 – Southside Johnny

In addition to its outdoor concert series, City Winery Hudson Valley will offer the following Indoor performances & concerts in the Falls Room this summer:

June 11 – The Souprano’s – Let the Ziti Fly! An interactive murder mystery brunch

June 18 – The Rock & Roll Playhouse plays music of Grateful Dead for kids & more – Father’s Day celebration

June 20 – Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde

July 2 – Judy Collins

July 6 – Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos

July 16 – Shemekia Copeland

July 27 – Richard Thompson

July 28 – Ann Hampton Callaway – Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration

July 29 – No Clue! An interactive murder mystery dinner

Aug 14 – Bebel Gilberto

Aug 30 – An evening with Shinyribs