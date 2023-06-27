City Winery Hudson Valley Adds More Concerts to its Summer Lineup

City Winery Hudson Valley is pleased to announce several additions to the highly anticipated lineup for the Concerts in the Vineyard summer series. City Winery offers music lovers a one-of-a-kind experience by combining a concert venue, restaurant and winery in one location. Outdoor concerts are held on the property’s idyllic amphitheater which offers an exceptional listening experience. The venue’s gently sloped lawn provides the perfect vantage point to enjoy the show. The stone stage is surrounded by vineyards that overlook the Wallkill River, creating an inspiring atmosphere for artists and guests to experience.
The Concerts in the Vineyard Series at City Winery Hudson Valley is presented by Healey Brothers and sponsored by Hudson Whiskey. Doors for all performances open at noon, with a start time of 2pm. For information and updates on the entire concert series, click here.
The series will kick off on July 1st with an eclectic mix of acclaimed musicians and unique performances including:
July 1 – Marc Broussard
July 7 – Damn the Torpedoes (Tom Petty tribute)
July 23 – Rising Appalachia
July 29 – Josh Ritter & Band
July 30- Long Beach Dub Allstars
Aug 5 –Big Freedia
Aug 6 – Southside Johnny
In addition to its outdoor concert series, City Winery Hudson Valley will offer the following Indoor performances & concerts in the Falls Room this summer:
June 11 – The Souprano’s – Let the Ziti Fly! An interactive murder mystery brunch
June 18 – The Rock & Roll Playhouse plays music of Grateful Dead for kids & more – Father’s Day celebration
June 20 – Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde
July 2 – Judy Collins
July 6 – Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos
July 16 – Shemekia Copeland
July 27 – Richard Thompson
July 28 – Ann Hampton Callaway – Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration
July 29 – No Clue! An interactive murder mystery dinner
Aug 14 – Bebel Gilberto
Aug 30 – An evening with Shinyribs