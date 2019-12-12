Books for All the Readers on Your List – A Rabbit-Fire List 

Hoppy Holidays! We bunnies have our winter book and holiday gift ideas ready. So let’s hop right to it. You don’t need to be a music fan to love the one and only autobiography of the Rocket Man, “Me: Elton John.” It reads like fiction and feels like a roller coaster of a life that will leave us in awe of this musician (and all his accessories that we sort of want to eat). Equally inspiring is “The Book of Gutsy Women” which chronicles women who have stood up, spoken up, and changed the world. As gutsy rabbits, we felt in touch with both the current and historical heroes in this book.

Want something exciting in the fiction space? Grab “The Siberian Dilemma” by Martin Cruz Smith and discover if the main character can find his missing person in Siberia. A great gift! According to our humans at Scattered Books, no book recommendation would be complete without one set in WWII so check out the latest by Ann Patchett, “The Dutch House.” The family drama hits issues of money, trust, sibling rivalry and left us wondering if money really can buy happiness or just the opposite.

If you prefer a real escape (like we often do from our cage) then “Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern might be the best pick. We got drawn into the secret and opulent underground world discovered by a grad student like a dystopian Alice in Wonderland. It’s a great teen/adult crossover as well. Even though bunnies can’t talk, we have a great sense of humor and thoroughly enjoyed “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” and suggest buying it immediately for anyone that gets therapy, gives therapy, or just needs therapy. Also amusing is “You’ve Been Volunteered” by Laurie Gelman — perfect for any stressed parent of school kids.

And what about something for the people who have you stumped every year? We have a few ideas! The brand new “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice ” paired with a fountain pen makes a great gift. You can’t go wrong with quotes. Bookstore Bunny Oatmeal does call herself Notorious OAT, so we recommend, “You Can’t Spell Truth Without Ruth“ which is small enough to slip into a Christmas stocking or a thoughtful Chanukah gift. Equally cool but more retro is “Everything I Need to Know I Learned From Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Plus his sweater looks sooo tasty.

Other favorite sidebar ideas include “Autocomplete: the Game” which is great fun for all ages and the festive “NY Times Little Holiday Book of Mini Crosswords”. Bunnies have a great sense of smell (in addition to a great sense of books) and encourage pairing anything on this list with a Cheerful Giver candle with scents oh so divine. After all, reading is the new cozy and the Bookstore Bunnies love to help. Hoppy holidays to all and to all a good read.

Acorn, Oatmeal and the other bookstore bunnies roam free at Scattered Books Bookstore. Hop onto Instagram to find them @bookstorebunnies.