A Family Favorite Comes to Life on Stage this Holiday Season

Charles M. Schulz’s Emmy and Peabody award-winning story has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 50 years ago. Now, the live stage adaptation of the classic animated television special brings all your favorite characters to life -all set to the original special’s dialogue as well as the unforgettable sounds of the classic Vince Guaraldi musical score. A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage celebrates the timeless television classic as the whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols.

“Having been born and raised in New York City, and now a Westchester resident for the past 15 years, it is especially exciting to bring this iconic holiday classic to both New York City and Westchester,” said Producer Todd Gershwin.

Directed by Robert Coulson, the cast of A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage features D’Marreon Alexander as Linus, Giuliana Augello as Violet, Connor Barr as Charlie Brown, Sophia Delucchi as Sally Brown, Chloe Gabila (Ensemble), Andrew Hainz as Pigpen, Will Jewett as Snoopy, Brent C. Mauldin as Schroeder, Lucy Rhoades as Frieda, Sam Sanderson (Ensemble), Elliot Wallace as Shermy, Emma T. Wilcox as Patty, and Leah Windahl as Lucy.