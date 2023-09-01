11th Pound Ridge Harvest Festival on Saturday October 7 to Feature Galactic

The Pound Ridge Partnership invites you to celebrate fall at its 11th Pound Ridge Harvest Festival on October 7th, beginning at 1pm. The family-friendly event provides an afternoon of live music, Oktoberfest-style beer and wine garden, local food tastings and the best food trucks in Westchester County.

Along with the Grammy-winning musical acts that play Harvest Festival, a major attraction to the event are the kids’ activities, games and root beer garden which enhance the family-friendly vibe. Coordinated and managed by a group of volunteers, many of the event’s committee members have been with Harvest Festival since the onset. Its twenty-person committee dedicates itself to making improvements and adjustments annually to ensure Harvest Festival meets its goal of delivering a unique opportunity to enjoy live music with friends and multi-generational family members. In alignment with the Pound Ridge Partnership’s recent eco-conscious business district projects, Harvest Festival as its largest fundraising event is implementing food waste composting to its sustainability efforts. This commitment will lessen the event’s environmental footprint.

With well-known bands such as Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, Everclear and Spin Doctors to name a few, it is no surprise that the much loved community event continues to grow. Drawing attention from attendees beyond the Pound Ridge area the event has attracted up to 6,000 attendees, as estimated by town officials, and regularly attracts music-lovers from neighboring states. Harvest Festival, which started as a small town fundraiser in Scotts Corners with hundreds of people, has gained regional interest becoming a destination in Westchester County.

This year’s music selection, presented by Sony Hall, will not disappoint the event’s fan base. The talented opening acts include local groups, Freedom Rockets and Guard Hill. Both bands were selected earlier in the year during The Partnership’s Battle of the Bands, providing local talent with a unique opportunity to open for a well-known American Jam band – Galactic, featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph. The proud New Orleans band is bringing its funk driven sound to Pound Ridge as they celebrate 25 years together. There are no individual admission tickets, just a parking fee. Limited VIP tickets will be available and announced after Labor Day. Follow Pound Ridge Harvest Festival on Instagram and Facebook for announcements, and special offers.

The Pound Ridge Harvest Festival is the main fundraising event organized by The Pound Ridge Partnership, an independent, non-partisan, 501(c) 3 organization. Led by an energetic group of volunteers, the Pound Ridge Partnership functions as a community-based organization aimed at bringing together residents, business owners, landlords, and community leaders to support and improve the Pound Ridge Business District. The Partnership envisions the Business District as a gathering place for Pound Ridge residents of all genres, including families and children, and as a destination for residents from other communities who come to enjoy the unique, country atmosphere of the district and take part in its retail and dining experience featuring the arts, antiques, local produce and cuisines.