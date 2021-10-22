Arts & Culture

1-2 Heart U Music Fest Rocks Peekskill Plaza

October 22, 2021
Band getting ready for the 1-2 Heart You Festival (Photo: Hunter BEgun)

On Saturday, October 9th, the “1-2 Heart U” festival was held in Esther Place, a pedestrian plaza in downtown Peekskill. The concert featured ten acts which played throughout the day, including local bands from Peekskill and Ossining. It was the brainchild of local shop owner Brian Orsi (Bucko) and musician Joe Sepi, whose band, Least Best Beast, performed at the festival. Also on hand were local vendors like Den of Wax, Paper Street Soap Company, and Bolted Lightning.

Check out a VIDEO of the event including a conversation with Brian and Joe.

