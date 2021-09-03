Zero Waste Living: 6 Good Ways to Reduce Waste

From your smartphone to the air you breathe, everything around you consists of materials that have been carefully and intricately manufactured. It is no surprise that these products eventually become waste after they have been used for their intended purpose. There are many ways to reduce your waste. Some of these can be used without much effort, while others take some more planning than usual. This article will provide 6 good ways that you can use easily and quickly to reduce waste in your home or anywhere else you may be living. Read on!

Use Reusable Cups and Containers

One of the best ways to reduce waste is by using reusable cups and containers instead of disposable ones. Reusable cups are necessary every time of the day. There is no need to use plastic or paper cups when you can bring your own mug with you wherever you go. Keeping a high-quality, reusable water bottle ensures that you don’t have to buy excessive amounts of bottled water just for drinking purposes which in turn will reduce your use of plastics and petroleum resourced materials.

Try bringing along your own container for takeout foods when dining out or grocery shopping as well. Although this may seem like an unnecessary bother, it helps save energy since most takeout food bags contain non-recyclable Styrofoam trays inside.

Avoid Using Plastic Bags and Straws

Living a zero-waste lifestyle is no easy task, especially if you are surrounded by people who don’t make any effort in reducing waste. Many of the materials used to manufacture plastic bags and straws cannot be recycled or composted easily since they are designed for single use only.

Luckily, opting for reusable alternatives such as fabric grocery bags and stainless-steel straws will completely solve this issue. The latter can even prove to be an accessory that fits your personal style.

Use Zero Waste Sunscreen

Sunscreens are an inevitable part of summertime. However, the jars that they come in cannot be recycled which is why it is important to use zero-waste sunscreen whenever possible.

Also, fortunately, you no longer have to worry about having your face and body greased with chemicals as there are several all-natural options on the market today. The best zero waste sunscreens do not contain nanoparticles. This is because they can cause health problems when entering the ecosystem as they eventually break down and degrade.

Repurpose Your Old Clothes into Rags and Mops

Although recycling is an excellent way to reduce waste, it still produces a fair amount of residual materials and wastes that can be eliminated with repurposing. The first step towards changing your old clothes into rags and mops is by making sure that the clothing in question no longer has any use for you. This is because the fabric would have either changed color or texture rendering them unfit for regular wear but perfect for cleaning purposes instead.

You can transform many pieces of clothing into rags and mops that will last long and serve their purpose without causing any harm to the environment. Repurposed fabrics are more durable than paper towels which also makes these an eco-friendly alternative to sponges too.

Grow Your Own Food

Growing your own food is one of the best ways to reduce waste. This way, you will no longer have to buy produce from the supermarket every week as there would be more than enough ingredients for your meals in your own garden. Not only this but growing your own food can also provide you with a newfound source of income if you decide to sell or trade them with others in the form of crops and seeds.

Another perk would be that you’ll always have fresh ingredients readily available without having to wait for them to get delivered before cooking something new and exciting for yourself and your family too!

Learn To Love Secondhand Clothes

Preferring second-hand clothes over newly made pieces from the store is one of the best ways to reduce waste in fashion. Not only are these products more affordable, but they are also better for your health and the environment too. These types of clothing items usually come with stains that must be removed before being sold to other customers anyway so it makes sense that you would want to do this step yourself instead of paying someone else to do it for you (and using extra resources during the process).

Following these tips and tricks will help you reduce waste in your everyday life. Reusing materials that would otherwise end up in a landfill, buying eco-friendly sunscreen, or taking an accent from second-hand products, etc. are good ways to protect the environment from unnecessary harm while also helping you save money too.