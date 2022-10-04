Tips For Shipping Art To A Museum

When it comes to shipping art to a museum the whole process can seem quite daunting. Shipping your artwork can potentially be problematic if you don’t ship it correctly.

Don’t worry, this article contains a few tips that can help you to ship art with ease.

Protect The Glass

One of the very first things you need to do is to protect the glass. When the glass is protected the art shipping process can be less troublesome. Uses painters’ tape as it helps to protect your work from sustaining damage should the glass break. Try to avoid using any other types of tape as it could damage the glass.

Carefully Wrap Your Artwork

When it comes to wrapping your artwork, you need to be careful. Always use acid-free paper or plastic paper. Paper such as this can help to protect your work without damaging it.

Also, use bubble wrap if you can as it adds an extra layer of protection. Use at least a few layers of paper and bubble wrap just to make sure that your art is safe.

Don’t Buy Too Much Packaging

While you want to pack your artwork correctly, try not to use or buy too much.

The more money you spend on packaging materials the less profit you’ll make.

You may be tempted to wrap your artwork in as much packaging as possible. However, this can be a mistake.

Use low-cost materials if possible as they can be just as good as costly materials.

Carefully Add A Few Extra Layers

Use plastic wrapping for the very first layer. Packing tape and pallet wrapping are usually preferred.

Start at the back of your artwork and wrap from there. If you bring the wrapping diagonally across the artwork, again, start at the back. Doing so will help to create a protective and smooth layer for the front.

As soon as you have completed wrapping your art add a few slits to the back. The slits can be small, but they help the art to breathe. This ensures that your work is less likely to become damp.

Add Cardboard As A Second Layer

We all know that cardboard can be:

Cheap

Protective

Tough

Therefore, it makes sense to add it as a second layer. Ensure the cardboard is cut so that it creates a box that fights tightly around the artwork.

Then, add a layer of bubble wrap and made sure it’s tight. Add extra pieces to any fragile areas and corners.

Use A Good Quality Box

Always use a good quality cardboard box. Opt for a box that is at least double corrugated. If you can source it, use triple corrugated.

Store Your Art in A Crate

Always store your art in a crate that it can be shipped in. Preferably use a wooden crate and one that’s suitable for storing and transporting art.

Place your wrapped-up artwork in the wooden crate

Ensure it is correctly packed

Add a few extra layers of cardboard if you need to

Storing and transporting your art in a wooden crate means it’s more likely to arrive at the museum intact.

Consider Buying Art Insurance

From time to time, accidents happen. This is why it makes sense to have art insurance. It is impossible to know what might happen when your art is in transit. Therefore, it’s a good idea to be protected.

You may be able to find a lot of companies offering this type of insurance. Do your research and find out which insurance providers offer the best for your money.

You may also want to consider asking other artists which insurance companies they recommend. They may also tell you who you should stay away from. Having this knowledge can bring peace of mind.

Ask The Museum For Shipping Advice

Some museums will be happy to recommend specific products. They may even recommend shipping services.

It’s unlikely that the museum will help you to ship your artwork. They simply want to display it.

Create An Inventory

Before you ship your artwork to the museum, create an inventory.

Note the name of the piece, date created, the medium used, and any other details you wish. An inventory can help you to remember what pieces you are displaying in the museum. The information could also be used by the museum.

Shipping artwork to a museum can seem daunting. However, if you take good care of your artwork it’s more likely to arrive in good condition.