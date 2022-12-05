Rockefeller State Park Preserve Announces Annual Jingle Bell Parade

The Rockefeller State Park Preserve and the Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve will host the second annual Jingle Bell Parade on Sunday, December 11th, 2022, 1:00PM – 2:00PM. The parade will include carriages, horses and ponies, as well as dogs in holiday attire. The public is invited to join the parade with their dogs, or to sip hot cider and watch along the trailside.

Starting with a ribbon cutting at 1 pm, the parade will make its way around Swan Lake along the newly renovated Brother’s Path carriage road.

The Rockefeller State Park Preserve is known for its carriage roads and has long been a place for equestrians of all types. The Rockefeller family established the network of carriage roads, now spanning over 50 miles and designated as a National Historic Site, thanks to John D. Rockefeller Sr. and Jr.’s love of carriage riding. (https://www.friendsrock.org/rspp-history)

Guests are invited to come to the Swan Lake kiosk and enter to win a prize for best horse costume or best dog costume. Winners will be announced at 2 pm. Following the parade, guests can meet the horses/riders, and take photos.

The rain date is December 18. For more info facebook.com/RockefellerSPP.