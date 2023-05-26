Going to a Party? Bring this Dessert Board and Wow Your Friends 

A dessert board is the perfect thing to bring to someone’s house for a special party or graduation. It’s super easy to make and there’s very little clean up. If I’m serving it at home, I make it on a beautiful platter or cutting board. If I’m bringing it to a party, I always make it on a cake board, so everything is disposable, and the host doesn’t need to worry about returning anything to me. I always start with real ganache (recipe below) and edible cookie dough and then I fill it in with cookies, pretzels, fresh fruit – really anything goes here. The idea is to make it abundant and have fun with it!
Chocolate ganache
Chocolate ganache is one of my favorite things to make and eat. I ice cakes with it, it’s great for hot fudge, makes yummy hot chocolate, and is ideal for fondue. It works great for this dessert board as well.
- Put two cups of chocolate chips in a shallow bowl
- Heat 2 cups of cream on the stove until it boils – be careful not to let it boil over
- Pour the hot cream over 2 cups of chocolate chips
- Cover the bowl and let it sit for ten minutes
- Stir it until the chips dissolve
This glossy miracle is ganache. Enjoy and stay sweet!
Susan O’Keefe is the baker/owner of Baked by Susan in Croton-on-Hudson.