Excited About Moving to A New House? Here Are A Few Important First Steps

There’s nothing quite as exciting as moving to a new house. It’s important that you do a few things before you move in, however. If you don’t properly prepare, then you won’t be able to enjoy the first few days or week in your house. Instead, you’ll be preoccupied sorting things that you should’ve already sorted out. By sorting everything out beforehand, you give yourself the opportunity to relax after the chaos of moving day.

This article will tell you about a few important things that you need to do in preparation for the big move:

Pick Up the Keys

Once you’re ready to move in, the deal’s been done, and the house is yours, go and pick up the keys. Once you’ve got the keys, change the locks. You can never be sure that previous owners won’t try to gain entry to your property.

Clean the House

Before moving day, go into your new property and clean it. You don’t want to have to clean up on moving day, do you? Go on with a brush, a mop, and some binbags and clear the house out completely. Remove any rubbish that could get in your way on moving day. Make sure that the house is clean enough for you to feel comfortable sleeping in it on the day that you move. You’re not going to feel like cleaning up after you lug all your furniture indoors and set everything up.

Utility Bills

Another important thing to sort out is your utility bills. If you don’t get all of them sorted before you move in, your services might not be connected, and you might not be able to use your hot water or electricity immediately. You can sort out your utility bills in advance by phoning up the company responsible for powering and providing water to your home and change the property’s account name to your own. You won’t have to pay anything upfront. They will then calculate your usage and send you a bill within a month of you living in the property.

Internet and Television

You will also want to sort out your internet and television services in advance. When it comes to your internet and television, they can take around two weeks to switch. This means that if you move without sorting them out, you could be without internet and television for two weeks after you move in. You also need to make sure that you choose your provider carefully so that you get the best service you can, according to Best Neighborhood, who also offer a ranking guide aimed at helping new property owners get the best internet and television services that they can. By arranging your television and internet services in advance, you can have them live and ready to go on the day that you move in.

Painting

If you want to repaint your new house, you should probably do it before you move in. This will save you the hassle of moving your furniture from room to room while you paint. It will also give you more room to move around. When you’re painting your house, try to experiment with new colors. Painting is a great way to express yourself and to get creative. Consider accent walls, bright colors, and color schemes. You might also want to consider wallpaper.

Carpet

If you’re going to install carpet in your new home, then you might want to do that before you move in for the same reasons as painting your home. If you want to carpet your house, you’ll have to completely clear the floor of furniture. This can be very difficult and very annoying, particularly if you have a lot of furniture. It’s better to put carpet down before any furniture goes into your house. The same goes for laminate flooring, or if you want to repaint your floor.

Arranging the Moving Van

When you’ve prepared your house and are ready to move, sort out your moving van. You can find a full list of local van removal services in your area online. You could alternatively consider renting a van and driving it yourself. If you’re comfortable handling larger vehicles, then this is your best option. The reason for this is that you can make as many trips as you want and save money. Removal men can charge a lot for multiple trips, whereas with a rental you pay one fee and that’s that.

Packing Your Belongings

Once you’ve got a day scheduled to move in and you’ve arranged the van, you can begin packing. Try to pack your furniture and belongings as efficiently as possible. You can buy a bulk lot of boxes online or in a home supply store. Make sure you pack your furniture properly and label everything. If you don’t label your belongings, you can complicate things when it comes to unpacking. Try to avoid packing expensive, delicate items in cardboard boxes. Instead, put them inside heavy-duty plastic boxes with sealable lids.

Asking for Help

Moving house can be very stressful. Instead of trying to go at it alone, ask for help. Ask your friends and family to help you to move. If they can’t then you might have to hire a professional removal service, who will be able to help you. Having your friends help you is much better however because then you don’t have to worry about paying for help and you can trust the people helping you. Try to arrange the move for a day that’s suitable for your friends and family, such as on a weekend. Don’t arrange your move for a weekday.

Prepare Your Family

When you’ve organized help, prepare everybody. Delegate specific tasks and make it clear what you want from people. If people don’t know where they stand, then there’s a chance that they will get things wrong and complicate the day. Make sure you tell everybody that they need to pull their weight, otherwise you don’t want their help.

If you’re moving house, then you’re probably very excited. It can be a very stressful time, so make sure that you plan ahead and don’t overexert yourself. Try to get everything done as efficiently as you can.