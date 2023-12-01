Crafting a Serene Garden Escape: 5 Ways to Achieve Stress-Free Sanctuary

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the yearning for personal space has become more profound, and for many, the garden has evolved into a cherished retreat. Homeowners now seek refuge, tranquility, and a haven to unwind within the confines of their own outdoor haven. Following the challenges of lockdowns and the perpetual anxiety of navigating a virus-laden world, the desire for individual sanctuaries within our homes has never been more apparent. Designing a backyard retreat has become a post-pandemic necessity, offering an outdoor oasis tailored for personal de-stressing—a secure, peaceful, and restorative space where one can relax mind, body, and spirit beyond the garden gate.

1. Create Privacy with Height

Consider the importance of privacy when designing your garden, and one effective strategy is to elevate its borders. Planting tall bamboo or birches along the perimeter not only provides privacy but also acts as a windbreak. Enhance the magical evening atmosphere by incorporating uplights on these trees. Additionally, structures like pergolas and trellises, adorned with climbing plants like clematis or jasmine, create a beautiful overhead screen of greenery, contributing to the sanctuary-like ambiance.

2. Illumination and Reflection

Transform your garden into a magical haven after dark by strategically installing LED lights within flower beds or beneath trees. The color-changing capabilities of these lights allow you to set the mood for various occasions. Integrate mirrors and reflective surfaces strategically to bounce light, making the garden feel more spacious and airy. Hanging a mirror ball or incorporating glass decoration pieces adds reflections and glints of light, cultivating a soothing, stress-free vibe.

3. Create Inviting Social Spaces

Designate specific areas for socializing within your backyard. An L-shaped sofa encircling a fire pit provides an intimate chat area, casting a warm glow for peaceful gatherings. Weatherproof outdoor bean bags, hammocks, and swinging basket seats encourage casual lounging, fostering laidback social interactions. For larger groups, consider a weatherproof sectional sofa with a wooden coffee table, plush cushions, and an outdoor dining setup. Versatile furniture arrangements enable seamless transitions from daytime relaxation to nighttime mingling.

4. Luxurious Additions

Introduce a sense of luxury and entertainment to your garden by incorporating a sauna or hot tub and create the perfect spot to de-stress. For a wood-fired hot tub, customize it with built-in seating, subtle mood lighting or music speakers. Surround the tub with large foliage to immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of nature while you soak away daily tensions.

Saunas can be expensive but there are many cost-effective options such as barrel sauna kits where you can add either a wood burning stove on an electric sauna heater. With your own private spa facilities integrated into the garden design, your backyard is instantly elevated into a coveted sanctuary for wellbeing. The ultimate way to retreat, recharge and de-stress at home.

5. Serene Soundscape

Craft a stress-free environment by incorporating sounds that soothe the soul. Tall screening plants like bamboo help block out unwanted noise, while water features offer the calming sounds of trickling water. Wind chimes hanging from tree branches provide gentle, soothing sounds, and birdhouses attract local birds, contributing to tranquil chirping. Consider setting up external speakers to play relaxing music, creating a customized sanctuary soundtrack immersed in peaceful, ambient sounds.

Turning your backyard into a stress-free personal sanctuary involves screening out the world, illuminating private spaces, and creating social zones for relaxation with friends. Your garden has the potential to become a cherished haven—a space designed explicitly for de-stressing in every sense.