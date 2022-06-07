4 Benefits of a Solar-Powered Home Battery System

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average household electricity bill is $117 per month. It’s also one of the largest monthly household expenses for families.

Although installing solar panels can go a long way in reducing your electricity bills, they don’t store the excess energy so you can use it later. The best solution to this problem is to install a battery system. That’s why many homeowners decide to upgrade when they see an ecoflow delta pro for sale.

Solar batteries work like rechargeable batteries. They are a backup source of energy that you can tap into when your solar panels aren’t actively producing power.

Here are four reasons you should consider buying a solar battery system, too.

1. Get the Most Out of Your Energy

With basic solar power setups, the solar panels are installed on your home, but you remain connected to the grid. If your solar panels aren’t producing enough energy for your needs, you’ll draw power from the power grid to compensate.

If you use energy from the power grid, you’ll pay for it. If your panels produce more energy than you need, you can sell it back to the power grid and receive a discounted energy bill.

However, with batteries, you can store the excess energy produced by your solar panels. Not having to sell the extra power back to the grid means you have more control over the energy your solar panels produce.

2. Improve Your Energy Security

When you install solar batteries, you don’t need to rely on the power grid. If you live in an area that has frequent blackouts, you’ll still be able to draw solar power from your batteries for hours.

Usually, solar panels stop generating energy when the power grid goes down to prevent feedback. Adding a solar battery to your solar-powered system is a way to keep your home powered – even during power outages.

On cloudy days or when your solar panels – for whatever reason – aren’t generating enough energy, having solar batteries means you’ll always be able to keep the lights on.

3. Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

Installing a solar battery means you can utilize all the clean energy your panels produce. If all that energy isn’t stored, you’ll have to pull power from the grid – which is produced unsustainably with fossil fuels.

If you pull power from the power grid, you’ll be increasing your carbon footprint and contributing to the climate crisis.

If going green is one of the reasons you installed solar panels, getting a battery to store the energy they produce is the best way to reduce your carbon footprint.

4. Reduce Your Energy Bills

One of the most significant advantages of installing a solar battery system is the reduction of your monthly energy bills. If you back up your home’s solar panels with a device to store the excess energy, you can avoid the high cost of power from the grid.

With a complete solar power system, your home can be self-sustaining without having to rely on the power grid at all.