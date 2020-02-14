Sleepy Hollow Film Festival Set to Return in October

The Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival (SHIFF), is returning to Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown this October 15-18, to once more rock the historic cradle of the American supernatural. “We’re so excited to announce the return of SHIFF,” says fest co-director Matt Verboys. “We had a wonderful debut festival last year and can’t wait to be back. We’re so grateful for the people, governments, and businesses of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown and to everyone who turned out last year. You’ve made the fest’s return possible.”

SHIFF promises another exhilarating line-up of screenings and guests, premieres, live stage events, new films, screenplays in competition, and more. The festival’s website (sleepyhollowfilmfest.com) is currently accepting film and script submissions, and local students from the area are encouraged to submit their short films (submission fees will be waived). The first-place winners of the student short film contest will screen during the fest at the Tarrytown Music Hall.

The Walt Disney Company is returning to SHIFF with another exclusive presentation at the Music Hall, anchored once more by the classic 1949 short The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. “SHIFF can’t imagine returning without the classic Disney short as part of the celebration,” exclaims fest co-director Taylor White. “You can count on Disney to surround that short with an amazing collection of curated material that is completely different from last year, but still every bit as much fun!”

Tarrytown Music Hall and the Warner Library will once again serve as SHIFF’s main venues. Fest co-director Dale Cunningham promises SHIFF will fill these venues with all kinds of offerings, cinematic and otherwise. “Whether it’s a new film premiere, an informative panel of artists, or a one-of-a-kind live event, SHIFF 2020 will offer a creative and fun experience for all attendees.” The latest festival information can be found in River Journal, SHIFF’s local media partner, and the fest’s official site, sleepyhollowfilmfest.com

For sponsorship information, contact River Journal publisher Alain Begun at publisher@rivertownsmedia.com or 646-512-3925.