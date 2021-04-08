Westchester Community College Kicks Off 75th Anniversary Celebrations

Westchester Community College (WCC) began celebrating its 75th anniversary with a Founders Day event today. The event featured a retrospective of the college’s history to date as well as a look forward to the school’s future direction. During the event, the college revealed a new logo that will be utilized during the year-long celebration.

Westchester Community College, which was founded in the aftermath of a crisis of historic proportions – World War II, has played a vital role during the current COVID-19 crisis. WCC has been preparing frontline healthcare workers, providing financial aid to students in need, and serving as a vaccination site to inoculate county residents against the virus.

WCC will continue to serve as an essential institution for the region as it prepares the talent needed for tomorrow’s middle-skill jobs and professional careers that will drive our region’s re-emergence from the economic disruptions of the past year.

“Preparing our students for success has been and will continue to be our North Star,” said Dr. Belinda Miles, President of Westchester Community College. “WCC is dedicated to its mission of providing accessible, high-quality and affordable education that meets the needs of our diverse community. We are committed to student success, academic excellence, workforce development, economic development and lifelong learning.”

The year-long celebration will include special events with guest speakers, a time capsule and commemorative merchandise. Details can be found on a special webpage.