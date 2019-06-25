Transfiguration School Graduates 10 Local Students

Congratulations to the 8th grade graduating class of The Transfiguration School in Tarrytown. This year’s class features 10 students, including five from Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. Sleepy Hollow’s Sabrina Sullivan was named Valedictorian and Tarrytown’s Michael Mosca was named the class Salutatorian. Below are the names of the graduates and the High Schools they will be attending in the fall.

Student High School Hometown Sophia Lambros The Ursuline School Sleepy Hollow Sabrina Sullivan* The Ursuline School Sleepy Hollow Remi Lieval Maria Regina High School Tarrytown Frankie Morabito Sleepy Hollow High School Tarrytown Michael Mosca** Archbishop Stepinac High School Tarrytown Amelia Patafio Maria Regina High School White Plains Savannah Thompson The Harvey School White Plains EJ Perez Ortiz Fordham Preparatory School Yonkers Wil Torreyson Archbishop Stepinac High School Elmsford Robert Disney Fordham Preparatory School Mahopac *Valedictorian **Salutatorian