Schools

Transfiguration School Graduates 10 Local Students

June 25, 2019

Congratulations to the 8th grade graduating class of The Transfiguration School in Tarrytown. This year’s class features 10 students, including five from Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. Sleepy Hollow’s Sabrina Sullivan was named Valedictorian and Tarrytown’s Michael Mosca was named the class Salutatorian. Below are the names of the graduates and the High Schools they will be attending in the fall.

Student High School  Hometown
Sophia Lambros The Ursuline School Sleepy Hollow
Sabrina Sullivan* The Ursuline School Sleepy Hollow
Remi Lieval Maria Regina High School Tarrytown
Frankie Morabito Sleepy Hollow High School Tarrytown
Michael Mosca** Archbishop Stepinac High School Tarrytown
Amelia Patafio Maria Regina High School White Plains
Savannah Thompson The Harvey School White Plains
EJ Perez Ortiz Fordham Preparatory School Yonkers
Wil Torreyson Archbishop Stepinac High School Elmsford
Robert Disney Fordham Preparatory School Mahopac
*Valedictorian
**Salutatorian

 

