The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Approves New Start/Dismissal Times

June 5, 2024

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Board of Education voted on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in favor of changing the instructional start and dismissal times of two schools in the district, beginning the 2024-2025 school year. The main goal of the change is to create a healthier and more productive learning environment for all students in the district.

Starting in the new school year Winfield L. Morse School (Morse) and Washington Irving Intermediate School (W.I.) will shift the beginning of their day in an effort to enhance the educational experience for all students in Public Schools of the Tarrytowns.

Students at Morse currently begin instructional learning at 8:10 a.m. The new schedule changes the start time to 8:25 a.m. Students will now end their day at 3:10 p.m., shifting from the current 2:55 p.m.

Students at W.I. will begin a half hour later, moving the start of their instructional learning from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. with dismissal shifting from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

To view school start times see the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns School Schedules.

