The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Announces New Administration Members

The Union Free Schools District of the Tarrytowns Board of Education announced the appointments of three administrative staff at its July 13 meeting. Sleepy Hollow High School will now have two Assistant Principals, making it official for Acting Assistant Principal Daniel Larkin, while adding Jessica Perez to the staff. Gail Krieger also joins the team as the new Supervisor of Special Education for grades 6-12.

Mr. Larkin’s new role allows him to build on his 17 years of experience within the district. He began in 2006 as a student-teacher, then officially as a teacher in the fall of 2007. He has since won numerous awards and has served as the Math Chair for one year as well as the Department Chair of Technology for eight years. He also served as the summer school Principal at Sleepy Hollow High School for four years. Mr. Larkin has been the Acting Assistant Principal since May 2023 and is ready to meet all the new challenges that face him in the future. “I’ve done a lot of things in my time here. I’m excited to put in programs to streamline things so they meet the demands of what the students need,” Larkin stated regarding what he hopes to bring to his new role.

Jessica Perez was also announced as the new Assistant Principal of Sleepy Hollow High School. For the past several years Perez has served as the Assistant Principal at Kingsbridge International High School 10×268 in the Bronx. She brings a positive attitude and a wealth of knowledge that she is ready to put to the test. Perez started off as a teacher of English as a Second Language and then Coordinator of English as a New Language where she gained the skills that have helped push her forward in her career. Perez said that through her work experience she has “learned how to address the needs of students at various levels of English proficiency and academic need.”

She is known for developing strong teacher teams and distributive leadership and has participated in administrative tasks pertaining to enrolling and testing Multilingual Learners and English Language Learners. “This has served me well as an Assistant Principal in the Bronx and will continue to do so as I transition to Sleepy Hollow High School,” Ms. Perez said enthusiastically, of her new role. She is thrilled to be taking on new challenges. Perez said that she is “excited to get to know the new student body and working with a new team.”

Both Larkin and Perez bring their own unique expertise to the table. When asked about taking on this new role Larkin stated that Perez brings a different dynamic since she is an experienced Assistant Principal. “We can work together and merge those strengths to push us forward in the district,” he said. Perez said that she is “excited to be part of a dynamic team of educators that are familiar with the school community I am joining. I look forward to learning from Daniel about the ins and outs of Sleepy Hollow High School, as he has had a wealth of experience with the community.”

In a separate announcement, Gail Krieger will be joining the Tarrytown Schools as the Supervisor of Special Education 6-12 in the fall. Krieger comes from the City School District of New Rochelle School where she currently serves as the Districtwide CSE Chairperson. She holds the following certificates: School District Leader, Special Education Teacher and Teacher of Speech and Hearing Handicap, which she feels have prepared her for this role and will help enhance the current team as the “other members are the key components for student success.” Krieger, who has had a long successful career path, started out as a speech therapist. She took on various roles in a private preschool, then went on to the Irvington Union Free School District before joining New Rochelle, where she has been for the past two years. Her main goal at the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns is to support all students and to work with families. “The goal as educational leaders is to aid in the success of students and families and help build for their life after they finish their educational careers in Tarrytown,” she said. Krieger is driven by her love for supporting students with learning disabilities. “Putting students first is the starting point for all the work I do,” Krieger said.