The 7 Steps to Becoming a Doctor

Becoming a doctor is not a walk in the park. It takes dedication, professionalism and skill. Many aspiring students may experience fears, uncertainties and doubts about what is required to embark on the journey to becoming a doctor, but with these seven steps, you will be well on your way. This guide will give seven steps to becoming a doctor.

1. Do Your Research

The first step to becoming a doctor is to do your research. You need to know what is involved in becoming a doctor. You should research different specialities, find out which one will best suit you and decide if the medicine is right for you. This involves reading medical journals and asking questions. If you begin your medical studies with an open mind, it will be easier to make your decision, you will have realistic expectations of what it takes to become a doctor, and you may find that medicine is not the right occupation for you.

Attending medical conferences and workshops about becoming a doctor will give you plenty of information about the topic according to www.coatconnect.com. You can then decide if it is something you really want to do. You should also research the different schools and universities that offer medical programs. The best way to do this is by contacting the schools directly and asking them questions regarding the course content, facilities, tuition fees, etc. Visit several medical schools before deciding on one to apply for. This will allow you to make an informed decision rather than making a hasty choice just because of location or cost.

2. Obtaining Your Medical Degree

This is when you will be well on your way to becoming a doctor. Earning a medical degree is what most aspiring doctors are seeking. In order to earn the privilege of being called a doctor, you need to complete at least four years of undergraduate study and four years of graduate work in addition to the required clerkships (rotations in clinical areas) that allow you to apply your medical knowledge and skills.

Your first year in medical school will be spent completing pre-clinical classes like anatomy, physiology, molecular biology and biochemistry. In the first year, you will also rotate through various clerkships; these rotations will be completed during your third or fourth year of school. Your second year will be spent on clinical rotations, and the last two years of medical school will be devoted to research and clinical rotations.

3. Earning a Medical License

This is when you will have earned the privilege of being called a doctor. You must acquire your license before you can practice your profession. This is obtained by passing the required exams, which are facilitated by various organizations, including state boards in which you are licensed. In some states, additional requirements, such as referees and character letters, need to be met, but these are few and far between.

4. Taking Your Medical Board Exams

The biggest step in becoming a doctor is taking the licensure exam. This process is governed by the National Board of Medical Examinations (NMBE), which administers the residency and fellowship exams. These exams are broken down into three components; they are:

These exams are all multiple choice and last for three hours unless you have chosen to take the exam in a fast-track manner which allows you to complete all three sections of your exams within one day. These tests can cost anywhere from $1200-$2000 for each test.

5. Obtaining Your Residency Training

Another step in becoming a doctor is obtaining your residency training. Most aspiring doctors hope to gain this after they pass their licensure exams. Residency training consists of a three-year program which allows you to gain experience in an area of medicine that interests you. Residency training is offered both in hospitals and specialty centers. You will want to select your residency program based on what areas of medicine you’re most interested in.

6. Earning a Fellowship in Speciality Area

During your residency training, you will want to obtain medical fellowships to gain expertise in the area of medicine you are most interested in. Your board will also suggest a list of programs which include subspecialties if you have not yet decided on a specialty. Selecting the right fellowship is often important in determining whether or not you will become a doctor.

7. Finding a Niche in the Field of Medicine

Once you have completed your residency training and fellowship, it’s time to find a niche in your most interesting field. A great way to do this is by joining a specialist group within an area of medicine that interests you. It doesn’t matter what type of doctor you are aiming to become; whether it’s an internist, pediatrician or surgeon, there will always be specialties. And then, once you’ve found that niche, develop your skills and build up your resume.

In conclusion, there are many steps to becoming a doctor, but with the seven steps in this guide, you will be well on your way to becoming a doctor.