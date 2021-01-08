Ten Local Scholars Among Regeneron Science Talent Search Finalists

$1.2 Million in Awards to Go to Scholars and their Schools for Trailblazing Scientific Research in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math

Society for Science (the Society) announced the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The 300 scholars and their schools will be awarded $2,000 each.

Included among the 300 scholars were seven from Ossining High School, two from Sleepy Hollow – one from the High School and one who was home-schooled – and one from Briarcliff High School.

Ossining High School

Charles Brown

Project Title: The Validation of Electrodermal Activity as an Objective Measurement of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in Adolescents

Project Title: The Validation of Electrodermal Activity as an Objective Measurement of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in Adolescents Nicole Camilliere

Project Title: Year-Long Salinization of Groundwater and Surface Waters of Hudson River Watersheds due to Chronic Road Salt Application

Project Title: Year-Long Salinization of Groundwater and Surface Waters of Hudson River Watersheds due to Chronic Road Salt Application Victor LaVaglia

Project Title: Open Office Noise Disrupts Worker Focus, Satisfaction, and Perception of their Productivity: A Quasi-Experimental Field-Study

Project Title: Open Office Noise Disrupts Worker Focus, Satisfaction, and Perception of their Productivity: A Quasi-Experimental Field-Study Linlee Mangialardi

Project Title: Reciprocal Synthesis and Degradation of Trehalose and Glycerol in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: Analysis Using a Consensus Genome Scale Metabolic Model

Project Title: Reciprocal Synthesis and Degradation of Trehalose and Glycerol in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: Analysis Using a Consensus Genome Scale Metabolic Model Michael Pavelchek

Project Title: Swap70 and Myc Promote Sequential Switching to High Affinity IgE in Allergic Asthma

Project Title: Swap70 and Myc Promote Sequential Switching to High Affinity IgE in Allergic Asthma Leela Roye

Project Title: Race vs. Emotion: Evaluating Which is the More Predominant Bias When Using an Attentional Task

Project Title: Race vs. Emotion: Evaluating Which is the More Predominant Bias When Using an Attentional Task Meagan Ryan

Project Title: Discovering Long-Lasting Novel Epigenetic Mechanisms Associated with Cocaine Addiction: The Role of the SWI/SNF Remodeling Complex in the Nucleus Accumbens

Briarcliff High School



Jack Sendek

Project Title: Interactive Multiple Model Filter for Inertial Sensor Drift Correction in GPS-Denied Target Drone Waypoint Flights

Sleepy Hollow High School



Maya Weitzen

Project Title: High-Throughput Discovery and Validation of Cancer-Testis (CT) Antigen and Neoantigen HLA-Presented Peptides in Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinomas (NSCLC)

Sleepy Hollow (Homeschooled)



Owen Dugan

Project Title: Astronomy Will Not Trail Off: Novel Methods for Removing Satellite Trails from Celestial Images

The full list of scholars can be viewed here: https://www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/2021-scholars/

The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from 1,760 applications received from 611 high schools across 45 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and 10 countries. Scholars were chosen based on their exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists, and hail from 198 American and international high schools in 37 states, Puerto Rico, Chinese Taipei, and Singapore.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search provides students with a national stage to present original research and celebrates the hard work and discoveries of young scientists who are bringing a fresh perspective to significant global challenges. This year, research projects cover topics from bioinformatics to public health and energy efficiency.

“The remarkable drive, creativity and intellectual curiosity that each one of these scholars possesses represents a hopeful outlook for our future and our collective wellbeing,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science, Publisher of Science News and 1985 Science Talent Search alum. “At a time when many students’ educational experiences are being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am incredibly humbled to see gifted young scientists and engineers eager to contribute fresh insights to solving the world’s most intractable problems.”

“An exceptional group of student leaders and innovators comprise this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars, with an array of projects that demonstrate the power of science,” said Hala Mirza, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Citizenship at Regeneron. “We are honored to celebrate the next generation of young scientists and inventors who can elevate the STEM community and our broader society through their high-quality research and novel discoveries. These are the inspiring problem solvers who will help address the current and future challenges facing our world.”

On January 21, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. From March 10-17 all 40 finalists will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards provided by Regeneron.

About the Regeneron Science Talent Search

The Regeneron Science Talent Search alumni include recipients of the world’s most coveted science and math honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes, 11 National Medals of Science, six Breakthrough Prizes, 21 MacArthur Foundation Fellowships and two Fields Medals.